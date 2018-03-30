Two arrested for reckless driving in the SCV

Two men were arrested in separate roadway incidents Thursday, each on suspicion of driving recklessly, a misdemeanor.
One was arrested by officers of the California Highway Patrol, the other by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
About 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a 35-year-old Palmdale man who works as a manager, was arrested by the CHP.
His bail was set at $100,000.
Later the same day, a 54-year-old Saugus man who works in IT, information technology, was arrested shortly after 6:20 p.m. by an SCV Sheriff’s deputy.
His bail was set at $5,000.
