Valencia Alum, Air Force medic recognized for Vegas Shooting Heroics

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

Staff Sgt Alyson Venegas and Senior Airman Linda Wilson at the Route 91 Harvest Fesitval. Plus headshot of Venegas/ Photos Courtesy of Staff Sgt. Alyson Venegas

Tragedies like the Las Vegas shooting are usually remembered for the pain and sadness they cause, but one Castaic native showed there can be true heroism in the face of darkness.

Staff Sgt. Alyson Venegas is a member of the Air Force Medical Service who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October. As Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd, Venegas got others to safety and gave life-saving care to dozens of people, according to the Air Force Medical Services media.

“I knew instantly what it was, and that we just needed to get out of there,” Venegas told The Signal on Friday. “ We just dropped to the floor, but we knew we could be trampled — so we headed out behind us and jumped over a fence.”

It was behind the fence that Venegas and her roommate, Senior Airman Linda Wilson, had instincts take over.

“It wasn’t even a thought. We saw this guy being carried out with a big wound on his side, we just helped him.” she said. “I held pressure on his wound until others could come… There were people who were shot, people who were down. Training kicked in and took over.”

Venegas explained that Wilson and her helped for 30-45 minutes.

“We ended up at a more essential area, there were ambulances there and set up triages.” Venegas explained. “Towards the end there, Linda and I got seperated. She jumped into the back of the car with a man who was unconscious. I was coordinating and didn’t leave until everyone else did.”

That night 58 people were kill and 450 were injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The perpetrator of the attack would take his own life before law enforcement could reach him, leaving his reasons for shooting unknown.

“I was in shock. We thought we were safe,” she said reflecting on the night. “It all went by so quickly — but it didn’t.”

Since that night, Venegas and Wilson, as well as Senior Airman Logan Bennett, have been recognized by the Air Force for their bravery and heroism, according to an article from the Air Force Medal Service.

“We were put up for medals, our leadership has been so supportive,” Venegas said. “ I know we did a lot looking back but it’s what any decent person would have done.”

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Staff Sgt Alyson Venegas and Senior Airman Linda Wilson at the Route 91 Harvest Fesitval. Plus headshot of Venegas/ Photos Courtesy of Staff Sgt. Alyson Venegas

Valencia Alum, Air Force medic recognized for Vegas Shooting Heroics

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

Tragedies like the Las Vegas shooting are usually remembered for the pain and sadness they cause, but one Castaic native showed there can be true heroism in the face of darkness.

Staff Sgt. Alyson Venegas is a member of the Air Force Medical Service who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in October. As Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd, Venegas got others to safety and gave life-saving care to dozens of people, according to the Air Force Medical Services media.

“I knew instantly what it was, and that we just needed to get out of there,” Venegas told The Signal on Friday. “ We just dropped to the floor, but we knew we could be trampled — so we headed out behind us and jumped over a fence.”

It was behind the fence that Venegas and her roommate, Senior Airman Linda Wilson, had instincts take over.

“It wasn’t even a thought. We saw this guy being carried out with a big wound on his side, we just helped him.” she said. “I held pressure on his wound until others could come… There were people who were shot, people who were down. Training kicked in and took over.”

Venegas explained that Wilson and her helped for 30-45 minutes.

“We ended up at a more essential area, there were ambulances there and set up triages.” Venegas explained. “Towards the end there, Linda and I got seperated. She jumped into the back of the car with a man who was unconscious. I was coordinating and didn’t leave until everyone else did.”

That night 58 people were kill and 450 were injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in American history. The perpetrator of the attack would take his own life before law enforcement could reach him, leaving his reasons for shooting unknown.

“I was in shock. We thought we were safe,” she said reflecting on the night. “It all went by so quickly — but it didn’t.”

Since that night, Venegas and Wilson, as well as Senior Airman Logan Bennett, have been recognized by the Air Force for their bravery and heroism, according to an article from the Air Force Medal Service.

“We were put up for medals, our leadership has been so supportive,” Venegas said. “ I know we did a lot looking back but it’s what any decent person would have done.”

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]