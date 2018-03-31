Do you think the city of Santa Clarita should become an anti-sanctuary city, defying the California Values Act as some cities in Orange County have done?
Add Comment
-
Share This!
Vote on this week’s poll question
1 min ago
About the author
Signal Staff
Latest stories on SignalSCV.com
Featured • Opinion • Reader Polls
Vote on this week’s poll question
1 min ago
Upcoming Events
Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.
2:00 pm Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Mar 31 @ 2:00 pm
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
Apr
1
Sun
5:00 am Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Apr 1 @ 5:00 am
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
8:00 am 11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
11th Annual Easter Service at Co... @ COC Cougar Staidun
Apr 1 @ 8:00 am
Crossroads Community Church is hosting a city-wide Easter Service at College of the Canyons Cougar Field on Sunday, April 1, 2018. For the seventh year, this non-denominational Easter Service is open to the public. A[...]
9:00 am Easter Sunday at Valencia Christ... @ Albert Einstein Academy High School
Easter Sunday at Valencia Christ... @ Albert Einstein Academy High School
Apr 1 @ 9:00 am
Join us and Celebrate Easter Sunday! Service times 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.