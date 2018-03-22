Wilk introduces anti-mine resolution

By Signal Staff

Scott Wilk

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, introduced a new Senate resolution Wednesday, asking the federal government to stop the proposed Cemex mine in Santa Clarita.

S.R. 96 is the latest effort to thwart the mine, part of a local fight to end a decades-long attempt
by Cemex to mine Soledad Canyon.

“The proposed mega-mine project has threatened our community for over 25 years,” said Wilk. “Its implementation would wreak havoc on our roads, our environment, our quality of life and our most precious resource, water. It is absolutely imperative that we do all we can to stop this disastrous project.”

The resolution points out the the circumstances of the Santa Clara River, which Cemex hopes to draw thousands of gallons of water per year from for the mine. S.R. 96 also raises concerns over increased traffic on State Route 14, which could see over 1,200 additional truck and vehicle trips daily due to the mine, according to the resolution.

“This mining project was ill-conceived by the company and the federal government that issued the contracts some 25 plus years ago. Its effects will ripple through the entire region and will negatively impact nearly every resident in my district,” said Wilk. “We have fought it since its inception and we will continue to fight until it dies. This resolution will put the entire California State Senate on record urging the feds to act and I am confident our 40 voices will be heard all the way out in Washington.”

Wilk commended Representative Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, and the city of Santa Clarita for their efforts to confront the issue on a federal level. While the mine is planned to be built on a plot of federally owned land immediately outside Santa Clarita, he is confident that his efforts at the state level will help bring an end to the mining proposal, according to a news release from Wilk’s office.

State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, co-authored the resolution with Wilk.

Knight has been working with multiple offices in congress to permanently address the mine site, in a previous story by The Signal.

The following information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the office of State Senator Scott Wilk. 

