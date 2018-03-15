Wilk requests new budget to help disabled

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Scott Wilk accepts Senate Champion Award from Easterseals Southern Californa./ Courtesy of Easterseals

State Senator Scott Wilk has request $3.2 million be included in the state’s budget to help young adults affected by developmental disabilities.

Wilk made the request to the Assembly and Senate Budget Subcommittees on Health and Human Services. The request would expand the eligibility age from 18 to 22. This would allow those suffering from traumatic or acquired brain injuries to access services at Regional Centers.

“Science tells us the brain continues to develop until a person is 22 years of age, yet California law uses age 18 to determine eligibility,” said Wilk. “We are woefully behind modern science and it breaks my heart when I think of families with children who have incurred traumatic brain injuries as young adults and are unable to access vital Regional Center services because of an antiquated date in the law. Shifting the age of eligibility will not only match the federal definition, it will ensure that young adults with these types of injuries have the very best chance of regaining some semblance of normalcy.”

The federal government changed its age of onset definition from 18 to 22, 44 years ago. Thirty eight states have since followed. If California adopted the federal definition, 400 Californians would have access to services in the first year.

California’s Regional Centers specialize in providing community-based services that enable individuals with developmental disabilities, such as traumatic brain injury or acquired brain injuries, to the reach levels of self-sufficiency.

“I feel very strongly about this issue. While policy is often shaped by economics, we have an ethical obligation to ensure there is equity in how we provide support services to our developmentally disabled citizens, and that our definitions are founded in medical fact,” said Wilk. “The amount I am requesting is less than 1/10th of 1% of the Regional Center’s $5.5 billion annual budget but that small change would rectify a decades-long inequity in the law for many young Californians with developmental disabilities.”

The Legislature determines its final budget after the Governor releases his revised budget in May. Senator Wilk’s request will be considered at that time.

Wilk recently received the Senate Champion Award from Easterseals Southern California, in recognition of his sponsorship and leadership in the effort to pass SB 283 to expand the eligibility under the age of onset.

 

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the office of State Senator Scott Wilk. 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Scott Wilk accepts Senate Champion Award from Easterseals Southern Californa./ Courtesy of Easterseals

Wilk requests new budget to help disabled

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

State Senator Scott Wilk has request $3.2 million be included in the state’s budget to help young adults affected by developmental disabilities.

Wilk made the request to the Assembly and Senate Budget Subcommittees on Health and Human Services. The request would expand the eligibility age from 18 to 22. This would allow those suffering from traumatic or acquired brain injuries to access services at Regional Centers.

“Science tells us the brain continues to develop until a person is 22 years of age, yet California law uses age 18 to determine eligibility,” said Wilk. “We are woefully behind modern science and it breaks my heart when I think of families with children who have incurred traumatic brain injuries as young adults and are unable to access vital Regional Center services because of an antiquated date in the law. Shifting the age of eligibility will not only match the federal definition, it will ensure that young adults with these types of injuries have the very best chance of regaining some semblance of normalcy.”

The federal government changed its age of onset definition from 18 to 22, 44 years ago. Thirty eight states have since followed. If California adopted the federal definition, 400 Californians would have access to services in the first year.

California’s Regional Centers specialize in providing community-based services that enable individuals with developmental disabilities, such as traumatic brain injury or acquired brain injuries, to the reach levels of self-sufficiency.

“I feel very strongly about this issue. While policy is often shaped by economics, we have an ethical obligation to ensure there is equity in how we provide support services to our developmentally disabled citizens, and that our definitions are founded in medical fact,” said Wilk. “The amount I am requesting is less than 1/10th of 1% of the Regional Center’s $5.5 billion annual budget but that small change would rectify a decades-long inequity in the law for many young Californians with developmental disabilities.”

The Legislature determines its final budget after the Governor releases his revised budget in May. Senator Wilk’s request will be considered at that time.

Wilk recently received the Senate Champion Award from Easterseals Southern California, in recognition of his sponsorship and leadership in the effort to pass SB 283 to expand the eligibility under the age of onset.

 

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from the office of State Senator Scott Wilk. 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]