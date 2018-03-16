Woman shot at gun club dies in hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The woman in her 60s who was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital shortly before noon Thursday, suffering what appeared to investigators to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has died, officials confirmed Friday.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal late Friday afternoon.

Investigators are in the process of trying to determine if the woman did, in fact, shoot herself intentionally or if the shooting was an accident.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Miller said Friday.

“Detectives are looking into the woman’s background, talking to family members about her mental state,” Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal late Thursday afternoon. “We are also reviewing video surveillance.

“So, the bottom line is we can’t say for sure it was self-inflicted,” Bauer said, noting, “we have no eyewitness.”

Paramedics were dispatched to the Oak Tree Gun Club on the 23000 block of Coltrane Avenue in Newhall at 11:26 a.m., Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“One patient, an adult female, was taken to the hospital at 11:45 a.m.,” he said.

“She was by herself at the range and, at some point, had a gunshot injury,” according to Sgt. Tim Vanderleek of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “She was transported to Henry Mayo where she is receiving medical treatment.”

