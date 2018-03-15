UPDATE: Woman shot at gun club, rushed to hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman in her 60’s was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital shortly before noon Thursday suffering what appears to investigators to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paramedics were dispatched to the Oak Tree Gun Club on the 23000 block of Coltrane Avenue in Newhall at 11:26 a.m., Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“One patient, an adult female, was taken to the hospital at 11:45 a.m.,” he said.

Sgt. Tim Vanderleek of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said: “She was by herself at the range and, at some point, had a gunshot injury.”

“She was transported to Henry Mayo where she is receiving medical treatment,” he said.

More details are expected to be released soon.

