Annual Youth Art Showcase

By Georgia Rios

Last update: 5 mins ago

Children participate in a variety of arts and crafts during the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

Children and families enjoyed opportunities for making art and putting art on display at the annual Youth Art Showcase on Saturday afternoon.

With over 200 pieces of art, the showcase highlighted on children’s paintings, drawings, musical abilities and dancing.

Children participate in a variety of arts and crafts during the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“We are partnering with every school district pretty much in Santa Clarita,” said Yolanda Calderon, organizer of the event. “We just try to partner with different organizations to expose kids to art.”

Many of the art pieces were entered into a variety of contests based off the kind of artwork, as well from various schools throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to the art pieces, students also came to sing and perform instruments in front of family and community members.

Children from the district band come together to perform at the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“They practice, learn music, learn songs, all to make a connection with the real life,” explained Kathy Harris, assistant superintendent of instruction. “We try to provide several opportunities for our students to perform so that they see the arts as real everyday events.”

The band and chorus were comprised of students from all nine elementaries throughout the district, all coming together to perform as a single unit.

Throughout the event, children enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, many being able to paint pictures, sketch with pastels, make jewelry, and even get a caricature done of themselves.

Children participate in a variety of arts and crafts during the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“The kids are involved, engaged and this is what kids need, as well as adults,” told Bozz Bosley, community relations director of Mission Renaissance. “Children need to be able to experience what it’s like to be around other art forms and other people who are interested in art because this is something that will help their future.”

About the author

View All Posts
Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

Children participate in a variety of arts and crafts during the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

Annual Youth Art Showcase

5 mins ago
Add Comment
Georgia Rios

Children and families enjoyed opportunities for making art and putting art on display at the annual Youth Art Showcase on Saturday afternoon.

With over 200 pieces of art, the showcase highlighted on children’s paintings, drawings, musical abilities and dancing.

Children participate in a variety of arts and crafts during the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“We are partnering with every school district pretty much in Santa Clarita,” said Yolanda Calderon, organizer of the event. “We just try to partner with different organizations to expose kids to art.”

Many of the art pieces were entered into a variety of contests based off the kind of artwork, as well from various schools throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition to the art pieces, students also came to sing and perform instruments in front of family and community members.

Children from the district band come together to perform at the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“They practice, learn music, learn songs, all to make a connection with the real life,” explained Kathy Harris, assistant superintendent of instruction. “We try to provide several opportunities for our students to perform so that they see the arts as real everyday events.”

The band and chorus were comprised of students from all nine elementaries throughout the district, all coming together to perform as a single unit.

Throughout the event, children enjoyed a variety of arts and crafts, many being able to paint pictures, sketch with pastels, make jewelry, and even get a caricature done of themselves.

Children participate in a variety of arts and crafts during the annual Youth Art Showcase. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“The kids are involved, engaged and this is what kids need, as well as adults,” told Bozz Bosley, community relations director of Mission Renaissance. “Children need to be able to experience what it’s like to be around other art forms and other people who are interested in art because this is something that will help their future.”

About the author

View All Posts
Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
24
Sat
10:00 am Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Are you or someone you know in the market for a new mattress?! Brand new name-brand mattresses will be displayed at 50% off retail prices!! Choose from a large selection and receive your new mattress[...]
1:00 pm Touches of Spring Art Exhibit an... @ Fast Frame Valencia
Touches of Spring Art Exhibit an... @ Fast Frame Valencia
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Touches of Spring Art Exhibit and Reception @ Fast Frame Valencia | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The “Touches of Spring” artist reception is coming up! Come and join us! March 24, Saturday, 1-4 P.M. at Fast Frame Valencia ( By Kohl’s)! Special guests Elisha & Marco Soronio for musical entertainment!  Wine, appetizers[...]
6:00 pm Food Memories Art Exhibit, March... @ The ARTree Studio 2
Food Memories Art Exhibit, March... @ The ARTree Studio 2
Mar 24 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Food Memories Art Exhibit, March 23-25 (Please note different times) @ The ARTree Studio 2 | Corona | California | United States
Food Memories Art Exhibit – An Art Exhibit by Six March 23, 24, and 25 The ARTree – Studio 2, 22508  6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321 We all have our food memories, some good and[...]