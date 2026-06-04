Laurene Weste | Explore the Newly Reopened David March Park: Expanded, Enhanced and Reimagined 

By Mayor Laurene Weste

On Monday, June 1, our community gathered to celebrate something truly special: the grand reopening of David March Park. I am proud to reflect on what this moment represents for Santa Clarita and to invite those who have not yet visited to come experience this remarkable transformation for themselves.

Located in the heart of Saugus along Via Joyce Drive, David March Park has long been one of our most meaningful community spaces. Following an extensive expansion and renovation, it has been reimagined into an even more vital destination for recreation and gathering. This project has added 8 acres to the park’s footprint and introduced a wide range of new amenities designed to serve residents of all ages.

Among the most exciting additions is a brand-new baseball field, complete with shaded, terraced spectator seating. This space is designed to bring families, friends and neighbors together, whether cheering on a local team or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon outdoors. Nearby, a shaded picnic pavilion creates the perfect setting for picnics and post-game meals.

The park now also features a lighted basketball court, allowing residents to extend their play into the evening hours. Whether for casual pickup games or more competitive play, this addition ensures that recreation at David March Park is accessible throughout the day. Enhancements to the playground, including new shade structures, help keep families comfortable during warm summer days, while new outdoor exercise equipment offers even more opportunities to stay active.

One of the most unique features of this expansion is the city’s second exercise staircase. With 116 steps built along the ridgeline, it provides both a physical challenge and a rewarding experience, offering scenic views that highlight the natural beauty of Santa Clarita. It is easy to imagine residents using this space for fitness, friendly competition or to take in a sunrise or sunset.

Accessibility and convenience were also top priorities in this project. Two new parking lots have been added, making it easier for visitors to enjoy all that the park has to offer. In addition, an eye-catching public art installation featuring Dalle de Verre glass elements serves as a stunning visual centerpiece, capturing and reflecting sunlight to create a dynamic and colorful display throughout the day.

While these new features bring excitement and energy to the park, the heart of David March Park remains its namesake, David William March. Deputy March was a dedicated member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in 2002. A resident of Saugus and a Canyon High School graduate, he served his community with honor and commitment for seven years. This park stands as a lasting tribute to his service and sacrifice. As we celebrate this reopening, we also take a moment to remember Deputy March and the legacy he leaves behind.

David March Park is not only larger, but also more dynamic, inclusive and inviting than ever before. It reflects our city’s continued commitment to enhancing quality of life and providing spaces where residents can gather and stay active.

If you have not yet had the chance to visit since the reopening, I encourage you to do so. Walk the new pathways, challenge yourself on the exercise staircase, enjoy a game on the courts or simply relax under the shaded pavilion. There is something here for everyone.

For more information about David March Park or any of Santa Clarita’s 40 beautiful parks, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Parks.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].