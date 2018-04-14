14th Mayors Prayer Breakfast to host keynote speaker Alveda King

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 14th annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast in the Santa Clarita Valley will be held May 3 at Kelly’s Wedding Garden from 7-8:30 a.m.

The breakfast will host Alveda King, niece of the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., as its keynote speaker.

If pricing is an issue, residents can contact sponsoring nonprofit organization The Diako Group for assistance.

The breakfast is part of a series of national events, the first of which was held by President Eisenhower in 1953 in Washington, D.C. Its purpose is to show support for local leaders and elected officials.

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians.

Keynote speaker King currently serves as a Pastoral Associate and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, the African American Outreach for Priests for Life. She is also a voice for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, sharing her testimony of two abortions and support for the pro-life movement.

Kelly’s Wedding Garden is located at 26453 Friendly Valley Parkway.

Ticket pricing begins at $28.50, and registration and check-in will begin at 6:30 a.m.