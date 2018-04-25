Foothill League coaches reflect on “The Sandlot” on its 25th anniversary

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 1 min ago

The phrases “The Great Bambino,” “The Sultan of Swat” and “The Colossus of Clout” can only remind us of one thing: “The Sandlot.”

Portraying a bunch of baseball-loving kids, the movie brings back nostalgic memories of playing on the baseball diamond, getting in trouble and enjoying a Southern California summer.

Debuting in 1993, growing up in southern California, you were more than likely to have this movie on replay all day long.

Twenty-five years later, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez and his ragtag group of friends celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the movie’s release this week and they’re bringing back old memories.

The Signal asked several coaches from Foothill League baseball and softball teams to comment on what the movie meant to them and how it influenced their baseball careers.

Jim Ozella, Hart baseball

“Just make sure you never use a baseball signed by Babe Ruth.

It’s a great movie for kids to get to know the game. It’s kind of old school and a lot of kids that watched it love it because it goes back to the old days of baseball and playing in the neighborhood.

Playing in the lot and organizing things yourself was kind of hard and now with everything going on in club and parents being so involved the essence has kind of changed. I remember organizing games all the time with no adults. Picking kids to play on my team, that was the hard part.

I never had a crush on Wendy,” Ozella added, chuckling.

Julie Archer, Saugus softball

“A legendary movie and one that you can relate to as a kid. It’s about a group of friends playing together, so kids in high school and college can relate to that.

Benny ‘The Jet’ was a stud. He was obviously the best guy of the group.”

Mike Killinger, Valencia baseball

“The funny thing is, when I was going through high school ‘Major League’ was kind of the movie that influenced baseball. ‘The Sandlot’ came out when I was in high school, so I kind of already had my movie.

The scene where he doesn’t know where babe ruth was and they start coming at him and making fun of him was a blast.”

Casey Burrill, West Ranch baseball

“An American classic. I think anyone that has been in baseball for quite a while, it reminds them and reflects on their childhood. We all went out and played in the street making makeshift bases and batters’ boxes, so I think we all relate to it. All those things intertwine into baseball. I still use quotes from the movie like, ‘You’re killing me, Smalls!’

It’s funny because we are getting a generation of kids that don’t know the movie and when I pull out my Sandlot quotes, half of the boys get the reference and half look at me with blank stares.

And of course, we all wanted to date Wendy Peffercorn.”

Phil Giarrizzo, West Ranch softball

“Inspiring. I enjoyed how the kids tried and actually wound up getting past the dog and retrieving the Babe Ruth ball.

It reminded me of a situation, where my wife took an entire set of baseball cards that I owned and pawned them for some money while I was at work. When I came home she told me the news and I said, ‘You did what?’ The cards were my Babe Ruth ball.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Foothill League coaches reflect on “The Sandlot” on its 25th anniversary

1 min ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

The phrases “The Great Bambino,” “The Sultan of Swat” and “The Colossus of Clout” can only remind us of one thing: “The Sandlot.”

Portraying a bunch of baseball-loving kids, the movie brings back nostalgic memories of playing on the baseball diamond, getting in trouble and enjoying a Southern California summer.

Debuting in 1993, growing up in southern California, you were more than likely to have this movie on replay all day long.

Twenty-five years later, Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez and his ragtag group of friends celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the movie’s release this week and they’re bringing back old memories.

The Signal asked several coaches from Foothill League baseball and softball teams to comment on what the movie meant to them and how it influenced their baseball careers.

Jim Ozella, Hart baseball

“Just make sure you never use a baseball signed by Babe Ruth.

It’s a great movie for kids to get to know the game. It’s kind of old school and a lot of kids that watched it love it because it goes back to the old days of baseball and playing in the neighborhood.

Playing in the lot and organizing things yourself was kind of hard and now with everything going on in club and parents being so involved the essence has kind of changed. I remember organizing games all the time with no adults. Picking kids to play on my team, that was the hard part.

I never had a crush on Wendy,” Ozella added, chuckling.

Julie Archer, Saugus softball

“A legendary movie and one that you can relate to as a kid. It’s about a group of friends playing together, so kids in high school and college can relate to that.

Benny ‘The Jet’ was a stud. He was obviously the best guy of the group.”

Mike Killinger, Valencia baseball

“The funny thing is, when I was going through high school ‘Major League’ was kind of the movie that influenced baseball. ‘The Sandlot’ came out when I was in high school, so I kind of already had my movie.

The scene where he doesn’t know where babe ruth was and they start coming at him and making fun of him was a blast.”

Casey Burrill, West Ranch baseball

“An American classic. I think anyone that has been in baseball for quite a while, it reminds them and reflects on their childhood. We all went out and played in the street making makeshift bases and batters’ boxes, so I think we all relate to it. All those things intertwine into baseball. I still use quotes from the movie like, ‘You’re killing me, Smalls!’

It’s funny because we are getting a generation of kids that don’t know the movie and when I pull out my Sandlot quotes, half of the boys get the reference and half look at me with blank stares.

And of course, we all wanted to date Wendy Peffercorn.”

Phil Giarrizzo, West Ranch softball

“Inspiring. I enjoyed how the kids tried and actually wound up getting past the dog and retrieving the Babe Ruth ball.

It reminded me of a situation, where my wife took an entire set of baseball cards that I owned and pawned them for some money while I was at work. When I came home she told me the news and I said, ‘You did what?’ The cards were my Babe Ruth ball.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
7
Sat
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]
6:00 pm Next Up Presents Open Debate @ College of the Canyons Boykin-105
Next Up Presents Open Debate @ College of the Canyons Boykin-105
Apr 7 @ 6:00 pm
Next Up Presents Open Debate   What: Student run and student moderated open forum to discuss gun laws featuring CD 25 Congressional Candidates, Katie Hill, Jess Phoenix and Bryan Caforio. When: 6 p.m. Where: College of[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
8
Sun
8:00 am Pechanga Resort & Casino Roadtrip @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, back lot
Pechanga Resort & Casino Roadtrip @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, back lot
Apr 8 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley is returning to Pechanga Resort & Casino. We will meet at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the back. Continental breakfast will be served on[...]
11:00 am Soulful Brunch featuring the Nat... @ The Canyon Club Santa Clarita
Soulful Brunch featuring the Nat... @ The Canyon Club Santa Clarita
Apr 8 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
SANTA CLARITA NATIVE, LA BASED MUSICIAN NATALIE HANNA MENDOZA IS AN AWARD WINNING JAZZ VOCALIST AND SONGWRITER. SHE IS WELL VERSED IN PERFORMING MANY VOCAL GENRES INCLUDING POP, R&B, BLUES, JAZZ, MOTOWN AND CLASSICAL. WITH[...]
2:00 pm Sierra Hillbillies April Fools D... @ SCV Senior Center
Sierra Hillbillies April Fools D... @ SCV Senior Center
Apr 8 @ 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
April Fools Dance Party Join the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club for a super fun and foolish time at their April Fools Party April 8th with caller Bill “Tex” Gipson directing the frivolitry! Cuer Cindy[...]
Apr
10
Tue
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 10 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]