30th annual Taste of the Town to be held on May 6

By kshannon

1 min ago

Interested in enjoying food and drink from across Santa Clarita? On May 6, the Child and Family Center plans to host their 30th annual Taste of the Town.

Attendees can enjoy all the food they can eat and all the wine and beer they can drink, served by over 40 restaurants and caterers. The event will also provide live auctions and entertainment.

The Children and Family Center, established in 1976, is a non-profit organization that provides mental health, behavioral and education services to children, adults and families.

The Taste of the Town event is scheduled to be held at Southern California Innovation Park, formerly known as Mann Biomedical Park.

General admission is $75, and runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The VIP Experience costs $125, and runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Residents must be 21 or older to attend.