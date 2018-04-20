A starting point for startups
Getty Images
By Steve Kiggins
1 min ago

There are times when Dezzi Rae Marshall has to correct people.

“When I tell them that I live in Santa Clarita, they say, ‘Santa Clara?’” she relayed with a laugh. “’No, Santa Clar-ITA!’”

Unlike Santa Clara, a city of about 125,000 people nestled near San Jose in the famed Silicon Valley of California, Santa Clarita doesn’t have the reputation as a hotbed for innovation, venture capital and high technology. It’s one of Marshall’s goals to help that change that perception.

The president and co-founder of the Los Angeles Chapter of Pitch Globally Media, Marshall will emcee the group’s initial foray into the Santa Clarita Valley on May 3, a sharktank-style pitch event as part of the annual CalArts Expo, a daylong celebration of the use of technology in the visual and performing arts.

Dezzi Rae Marshall works as master of ceremonies at a recent Pitch Globally Media event in Los Angeles. Submitted photo

Like BuiltinLA.com, an online community for Los Angeles-area startups and tech companies that in January ranked Valencia as one of Southern California’s top five emerging tech areas, Marshall sees the SCV as a potentially pivotal piece of the puzzle for the future of innovation.

It’s a matter, in many cases, of simply introducing the area to startup founders, Marshall said.

“I am determined to take this beyond L.A.,” she said. “We have the chance (now) to highlight to the startup community that Santa Clarita is going to be a player. We’re more than Six Flags Magic Mountain.”

The hourlong Pitch Globally Media event at CalArts will give 10 startup founders an opportunity for two minutes in front of a panel of expert mentors and angel investors. On the line: An opportunity to win a private session with the panelist of his/her choice, plus the chance for an additional pitch to a panel of angel investors in the Silicon Valley.

Pitch presenters must be “beyond the ideation stage” and into the monetization phase of their company, Marshall said. Half of the 10 available pitch slots had already been filled as of Friday morning. Interested pitchers are asked to email Marshall at Dezzi@umazed.com.

“We are cognizant of the fact that Santa Clarita is one of five emerging Los Angeles and Orange County tech areas to watch in 2018, so we’re excited to be a partner in its growth,” said Kaustav Chadhuri, an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur who launched Pitch Globally Media in 2007. “Where there are no startup resources available in a specific geo-location, we aim to help create a startup ecosystem that will flourish. Where there are pockets of micro-ecosystems already in existence, we support those startup ecosystems, while being mindful and respectful of the need to maintain the unique flavor of the area.”

There’s an incentive for startup founders to pitch at this event, too: Pitch Globally Media has waived its pitch fee, typically $50-80, to encourage SCV innovators. Some pitch opportunities in the Silicon Valley can cost up to $2,000, Marshall said.

Of a free pitch opportunity, she said, “That’s hardly ever done.”

The L.A. chapter’s last pitch event, on Wednesday night at WeWork, a coworking space in downtown Los Angeles, attracted a standing-room-only crowd.

Marshall hopes to see the same in Santa Clarita.

“We’ve got the talent. We’ve got the resources. We’ve got the support (of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation),” she said. “Speaking of talent, look at all of the amazing talent we see out of CalArts.”

Indeed, CalArts seems a natural landing place for Pitch Globally Media’s SCV debut. The school’s annual showcase event, which will also include the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal’s inaugural Technology Awards, among other planned festivities, is set to feature about 400 exhibitions and some 700 students.

The SCVBJ’s list of honorees:

In its seventh year, the Expo provides a unique opportunity for CalArts’ most imaginative minds to further explore the limits of their creativity. This year’s event, for the first time, will include a keynote address, from CalArts alum Jorge Gutierrez, an Emmy and Annie Award-winning animator, writer and director.

If you go

What: The 2018 California Institute of the Arts Expo and Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal Technology Awards.
When: Thursday, May 3. The CalArts Expo will be from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. The SCVBJ Technology Awards will be from 6-6:30 p.m.
Where: Sharon Disney Lund Theater, CalArts campus, 24700 McBean Pkwy., Valencia.
On the web: CalArts Expo – art.calarts.edu/events/2018-calarts-expo; SCVBJ Technology Awards – scvbj.com/technology-may-2018/.

About the author

View All Posts
Steve Kiggins

Steve Kiggins

A journalist of 25 years, Steve Kiggins is editor of the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal. Prior to joining The Signal in December 2017, Kiggins was based in Utah as an executive editor in the USA TODAY Network and worked more than a decade in media and education in Wyoming.
Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.

Getty Images

A starting point for startups

1 min ago
Add Comment
Steve Kiggins

There are times when Dezzi Rae Marshall has to correct people.

“When I tell them that I live in Santa Clarita, they say, ‘Santa Clara?’” she relayed with a laugh. “’No, Santa Clar-ITA!’”

Unlike Santa Clara, a city of about 125,000 people nestled near San Jose in the famed Silicon Valley of California, Santa Clarita doesn’t have the reputation as a hotbed for innovation, venture capital and high technology. It’s one of Marshall’s goals to help that change that perception.

The president and co-founder of the Los Angeles Chapter of Pitch Globally Media, Marshall will emcee the group’s initial foray into the Santa Clarita Valley on May 3, a sharktank-style pitch event as part of the annual CalArts Expo, a daylong celebration of the use of technology in the visual and performing arts.

Dezzi Rae Marshall works as master of ceremonies at a recent Pitch Globally Media event in Los Angeles. Submitted photo

Like BuiltinLA.com, an online community for Los Angeles-area startups and tech companies that in January ranked Valencia as one of Southern California’s top five emerging tech areas, Marshall sees the SCV as a potentially pivotal piece of the puzzle for the future of innovation.

It’s a matter, in many cases, of simply introducing the area to startup founders, Marshall said.

“I am determined to take this beyond L.A.,” she said. “We have the chance (now) to highlight to the startup community that Santa Clarita is going to be a player. We’re more than Six Flags Magic Mountain.”

The hourlong Pitch Globally Media event at CalArts will give 10 startup founders an opportunity for two minutes in front of a panel of expert mentors and angel investors. On the line: An opportunity to win a private session with the panelist of his/her choice, plus the chance for an additional pitch to a panel of angel investors in the Silicon Valley.

Pitch presenters must be “beyond the ideation stage” and into the monetization phase of their company, Marshall said. Half of the 10 available pitch slots had already been filled as of Friday morning. Interested pitchers are asked to email Marshall at Dezzi@umazed.com.

“We are cognizant of the fact that Santa Clarita is one of five emerging Los Angeles and Orange County tech areas to watch in 2018, so we’re excited to be a partner in its growth,” said Kaustav Chadhuri, an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur who launched Pitch Globally Media in 2007. “Where there are no startup resources available in a specific geo-location, we aim to help create a startup ecosystem that will flourish. Where there are pockets of micro-ecosystems already in existence, we support those startup ecosystems, while being mindful and respectful of the need to maintain the unique flavor of the area.”

There’s an incentive for startup founders to pitch at this event, too: Pitch Globally Media has waived its pitch fee, typically $50-80, to encourage SCV innovators. Some pitch opportunities in the Silicon Valley can cost up to $2,000, Marshall said.

Of a free pitch opportunity, she said, “That’s hardly ever done.”

The L.A. chapter’s last pitch event, on Wednesday night at WeWork, a coworking space in downtown Los Angeles, attracted a standing-room-only crowd.

Marshall hopes to see the same in Santa Clarita.

“We’ve got the talent. We’ve got the resources. We’ve got the support (of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation),” she said. “Speaking of talent, look at all of the amazing talent we see out of CalArts.”

Indeed, CalArts seems a natural landing place for Pitch Globally Media’s SCV debut. The school’s annual showcase event, which will also include the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal’s inaugural Technology Awards, among other planned festivities, is set to feature about 400 exhibitions and some 700 students.

The SCVBJ’s list of honorees:

  • Stratasys (Tech Company of the Year)
  • Scott Capistrano of Status Not Quo (CEO of the Year)
  • Alfred Mann Foundation (Visionary Excellence)
  • Kaiser Permanente (Excellence in Innovation)
  • Swihart Studios (Excellence in Creativity)
  • NTS (Excellence in Engineering)
  • Gamma Alloys (On the Cutting Edge)
  • Jeremy Stepan (Techie of the Year)

In its seventh year, the Expo provides a unique opportunity for CalArts’ most imaginative minds to further explore the limits of their creativity. This year’s event, for the first time, will include a keynote address, from CalArts alum Jorge Gutierrez, an Emmy and Annie Award-winning animator, writer and director.

If you go

What: The 2018 California Institute of the Arts Expo and Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal Technology Awards.
When: Thursday, May 3. The CalArts Expo will be from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. The SCVBJ Technology Awards will be from 6-6:30 p.m.
Where: Sharon Disney Lund Theater, CalArts campus, 24700 McBean Pkwy., Valencia.
On the web: CalArts Expo – art.calarts.edu/events/2018-calarts-expo; SCVBJ Technology Awards – scvbj.com/technology-may-2018/.

About the author

View All Posts
Steve Kiggins

Steve Kiggins

A journalist of 25 years, Steve Kiggins is editor of the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal. Prior to joining The Signal in December 2017, Kiggins was based in Utah as an executive editor in the USA TODAY Network and worked more than a decade in media and education in Wyoming.
Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]
10:00 am Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.  There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California.  Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with[...]
10:00 am The City of Lancaster’s 27th Ann... @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
The City of Lancaster’s 27th Ann... @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
The City of Lancaster’s 27th Annual California Poppy Festival, Sat & Sun @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park | Lancaster | California | United States
On April 21 and 22, the City of Lancaster will host the 27th annual California Poppy Festival™ at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park (43063 10th Street West). Drawing more than 40,000 attendees and spanning 35[...]