Artists to share journeys Thursday at The Main

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita will host a free artist panel discussion called “How I Did It: Artists Share Their Journey,” presented as part of the city of Santa Clarita’s New Heights program, on April 26 at The Main. No RSVP is required.

The discussion will be about how make a successful living while simultaneously pursuing a passion and feature three artists: Laura Wambsgans, JoAnn Peralta, and Toni Haigh.

The artists will discuss their art careers and share strategies on how to achieve success.

Wambsgans is a landscape oil painter of 16 years, after working as the managing director of a major recording studio and then as a sculptor for two decades. Peralta is a fine artist among collector and has sold her fine art for nine years at the “Masters of the American West Show,” at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles. Haigh’s interests include art and horses and dogs, stemming from a long family line of noted horsemen and artists.

New Heights is a series of free workshops, panel discussions and lectures sponsored by the city and designed specifically to encourage creativity and help artists and performers expand their knowledge while learning valuable tools to increase success.

As part of the Thursdays@Newhall series, each program will take place at The Main, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall. More information is available at SantaClaritaArts.com/New-Heights.