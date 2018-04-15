Board of Supervisors to meet with members of Congress

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have canceled their regular Tuesday meeting while they meet with members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

An announcement was made during their Apr 10 meeting that the supervisors will hold a special meeting with elected and appointed officials in Washington D.C. beginning Apr 16, according to a statement from Celia Zavela, acting Executive Office of L.A. County.

The scheduled meeting is called The Path Forward on the Affordable Care Act, Child Welfare and Title IV-E Waiver Forum and will be at the Rayburn House Office Building in D.C., according to the agenda on the Board of Supervisors website.

The next scheduled meeting for the Board of Supervisors is Tuesday, Apr 24, during their regular meeting hours.