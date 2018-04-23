Car enthusiasts invited to commemorate Paul Walker

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

College of the Canyons is hosting a May 20 car show event in honor of Paul Walker, the “Fast and the Furious” franchise star who died in a 2013 car crash in Valencia.

The In Memory of Paul car show is the first of its kind, and will honor Walker’s memory while sending money to charities he was involved with, organizers said Monday.

The event will raise specifically money for the Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit organization Walker started after the 2010 Haiti earthquake that responds internationally to natural disasters worldwide. At the event, there will be car vendors, manufacturers, food and live music, said Chris Lee, a local organizer of the event and vendor of Chronic Tacos.

Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb, will be at the event, Lee said. Other celebrities may also be slated to appear, according to a release about the event. Cars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous Hummer will also be present, Lee said.



Lee never met Walker, but saw the event as an opportunity to honor his memory after meeting his brothers.

“The SCV community sure came together after the accident and tried to help in any way possible,” Lee said. “I see this as an extension of that, for this community to come together again and help the organization Paul left behind that does amazing things for people that can not help themselves.”

VIP tickets are available starting at $250. The event is currently open to more sponsors, vendors and car registrations. For more information, visit InMemoryOfPaul.com or email info@inmemoryofpaul.com.

College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus is at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.