Castaic schools expected to OK raise for teachers Thursday

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

Castaic Middle School teachers and staff, Castaic Union School District personnel, CMS TV students and Farmers Insurance representatives pose in front of Farmers Insurance Bus after Castaic Middle School was awarded a $100,000 national grant on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Christina Cox/The Signal

After years of hard cuts, the Castaic Union School District is excited to announce a raise for local educators, and financial conditions that are the most promising they’ve been in years, officials said.

“What’s on the agenda is a 3 percent raise across the board and a 1 percent bonus this year (for teachers),” said Laura Pearson, board president for the Castaic Union School District.

The move would show up as a 4 percent raise for teachers this year, and then going forward, a regular 3 percent raise in the salary schedule.

Governing board members said while the move was cautiously studied to make sure it was a sustainable increase, in light of the uncertainty surrounding enrollment projections, and they received an OK from two separate reviews, including the district’s auditors, Pearson said.

“The other thing that we’re going to be doing is gap coverage, which is for employees who retire if they’ve been with the district 15 years or longer,” she added Thursday ahead of the board meeting, eager to share news of the support of the district’s educators.

The move is part of an effort to encourage teachers who might be ready for retirement, but staying on to keep benefits until they’re eligible for social security, which is becoming more common due to the rising cost of health insurance, officials said.

By this reasoning, if a teacher is 61, but ready to retire, then this move could, in theory, incentivize that teacher, who would also be on the highest end of the district’s pay scale, to be able to retire and still receive health benefits from the district until the teacher turns 65. This would allow the district to bring on a new teacher at a lower cost, and if all goes to planning and budget, the district would then likely be able to avoid issuing pink slips this year, Pearson said. Pink slips are tentative notifications that the district usually puts out toward the end of the school year to notify teachers who could potentially lose their jobs.

“It means the world to be able to do this for the teachers,” said Susan Christopher, who’s serving on her ninth year on the board. This is the first time the board has been able to offer a raise during her tenure.

“It’s been heartbreaking not to be able to give them the resources and the support that they deserve,” Christopher said, noting how the board wanted to be sure the district was prepared to give a sustainable raise. “You never want to give a raise to put the teachers back in the same situation again, so we were really careful.”

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

