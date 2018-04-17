Castaic Town Council to hold April meeting
Stargazers gather along Templin Highway in Castaic to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/The Signal
By Crystal Duan
7 mins ago

The Castaic Town Council is hosting its monthly meeting Wednesday and plans to vote on letters drafted to local officials and community members.

The council previously drafted a letter to Los Angeles County regarding bridge and thoroughfare fees that was not voted on during the February meeting, said Council President Jessica Chambers.

The council will discuss the letter at the April 18 meeting, which requests information on expenditures and how they were used by the county.

New business on the agenda will be discussing an update on a letter drafted by the Land Use Committee for Stallion Place residents regarding lighting on the Old Road by the Taco Bell.

The business is supposed to put up more lighting on the sidewalk, and residents are requesting they don’t because the lights would be disruptive to the already well-lit area, Chambers said.

Other committee reports include the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Parks and Recreation, the Val Verde Civic Association and the Business and Beautification Committee.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Stargazers gather along Templin Highway in Castaic to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/The Signal

Castaic Town Council to hold April meeting

7 mins ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

The Castaic Town Council is hosting its monthly meeting Wednesday and plans to vote on letters drafted to local officials and community members.

The council previously drafted a letter to Los Angeles County regarding bridge and thoroughfare fees that was not voted on during the February meeting, said Council President Jessica Chambers.

The council will discuss the letter at the April 18 meeting, which requests information on expenditures and how they were used by the county.

New business on the agenda will be discussing an update on a letter drafted by the Land Use Committee for Stallion Place residents regarding lighting on the Old Road by the Taco Bell.

The business is supposed to put up more lighting on the sidewalk, and residents are requesting they don’t because the lights would be disruptive to the already well-lit area, Chambers said.

Other committee reports include the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Parks and Recreation, the Val Verde Civic Association and the Business and Beautification Committee.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
18
Wed
10:30 am Helpful Honda Pumps FREE GAS for...
Helpful Honda Pumps FREE GAS for...
Apr 18 @ 10:30 am – 2:00 pm
Drive a Hybrid? Get FREE GAS from Helpful Honda! The SoCal Honda Dealers are celebrating Earth Month and doing their part to help mother earth with 10 Days of Free Gas for Hybrid Drivers across[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 18 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]