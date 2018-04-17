Castaic Town Council to hold April meeting

By Crystal Duan

7 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Castaic Town Council is hosting its monthly meeting Wednesday and plans to vote on letters drafted to local officials and community members.

The council previously drafted a letter to Los Angeles County regarding bridge and thoroughfare fees that was not voted on during the February meeting, said Council President Jessica Chambers.

The council will discuss the letter at the April 18 meeting, which requests information on expenditures and how they were used by the county.

New business on the agenda will be discussing an update on a letter drafted by the Land Use Committee for Stallion Place residents regarding lighting on the Old Road by the Taco Bell.

The business is supposed to put up more lighting on the sidewalk, and residents are requesting they don’t because the lights would be disruptive to the already well-lit area, Chambers said.

Other committee reports include the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Parks and Recreation, the Val Verde Civic Association and the Business and Beautification Committee.