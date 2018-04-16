CHP announces two bodies found in SUV belonging to missing Valencia family

CHP officers from the Garberville California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that two additional bodies were found in connection with the search for a missing Valencia family.
“The vehicle was found (Sunday) and it took pretty much all day to recover the vehicle and get the occupants that were in the vehicle out,” said CHP Officer Jason Taylor.
“It looks like there were two people found in the vehicle that they’re working on identifying,” Taylor said. “There’s still one person that they’re looking for.”
On April 6, 2018, at approximately 01:10 pm, a vehicle was witnessed traveling off of US-101 in Leggett, CA, near mile post marker 95, before becoming submerged into the Eel River.
Lt. Randy England of the California Highway Patrol, along with Sheriff Tom Allman of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department, spoke with members of the media regarding on going search efforts for a missing vehicle which disappeared into the Eel River in Mendocino County last Friday, April 6, 2018.
Since searchers entered the swollen river north of Leggett on Tuesday, they covered about 12 miles of river bank, CHP Officer William Wunderlich of the Gaberville California Highway Patrol in Gaberville wrote in an update of the search in a CHP Facebook post.
Missing since April 5 are the Thottapilly family — Sandeep, 42, father; Soumya, 38, mother; Siddhant, 12, their son; and 9-year-old Saachi, their daughter.
Over the next few days, search and rescue crews and volunteer firefighters located several vehicle body parts, which were determined to belong to a maroon Honda Pilot.
On Monday, April 9, 2018, the California Highway Patrol became aware of an overdue family of 4, the Thottapilly family from Santa Clarita, CA, who was believed to be traveling through Humboldt and Mendocino Counties while on vacation.
By Tuesday, April 10, 2018, members of the Thottapilly family had arrived in Mendocino county to meet with California Highway Patrol personnel, Sheriff Allman and Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue team leader Dianna Totten.
On Wednesday, April 11, 2018, numerous search resources were utilized including CHP Helicopter, boats equipped with sonar, kayaks, and river boards in attempt to locate the vehicle and its occupants. Numerous personal items were recovered by search personnel and with the help of family members, it was confirmed those recovered items belonged to members of the missing Thottapilly family.
Lt. England described in detail the investigative steps being taken by the California Highway Patrol officers in order to establish an exact timeline for the Thottapilly family’s trip through Humboldt and Mendocino Counties including; obtaining phone records and bank transactions to establish where the Thottapilly family might have stopped during their trip.
Sheriff Tom Allman then spoke about the most recent updates to the search and recovery efforts conducted on Friday April 13, 2018. Sheriff Allman announced that earlier that morning search crews had located a female body in the Eel River approximately 7 miles north of the collision scene. Sheriff Allman also described some of the challenges faced by searchers but echoed Lt. England’s commitment to continue the search for the vehicle and its occupants until all resources had been exhausted.