CHP announces two bodies found in SUV belonging to missing Valencia family

By Perry Smith

12 mins ago

10 SHARES Share Tweet

CHP officers from the Garberville California Highway Patrol confirmed Monday that two additional bodies were found in connection with the search for a missing Valencia family.

“The vehicle was found (Sunday) and it took pretty much all day to recover the vehicle and get the occupants that were in the vehicle out,” said CHP Officer Jason Taylor.

“It looks like there were two people found in the vehicle that they’re working on identifying,” Taylor said. “There’s still one person that they’re looking for.”

On April 6, 2018, at approximately 01:10 pm, a vehicle was witnessed traveling off of US-101 in Leggett, CA, near mile post marker 95, before becoming submerged into the Eel River.

Lt. Randy England of the California Highway Patrol, along with Sheriff Tom Allman of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department, spoke with members of the media regarding on going search efforts for a missing vehicle which disappeared into the Eel River in Mendocino County last Friday, April 6, 2018.

Since searchers entered the swollen river north of Leggett on Tuesday, they covered about 12 miles of river bank, CHP Officer William Wunderlich of the Gaberville California Highway Patrol in Gaberville wrote in an update of the search in a CHP Facebook post.

Missing since April 5 are the Thottapilly family — Sandeep, 42, father; Soumya, 38, mother; Siddhant, 12, their son; and 9-year-old Saachi, their daughter.