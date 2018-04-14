CHP cracks down on speeding and unsafe passing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Newhall office of the California Highway Patrol cracked down on speeding Friday Morning with a stronger presence on Sierra Highway.

In a Facebook post, CHP Newhall explained that officers brought in additional units to focus on speed and unsafe passing. The entire operation issued 34 citations, with one violator speeding in excess of 96 mph.

“If you are exceeding the posted speed limit, then you are in violation. There is no such thing as a legal ‘safe and reasonable’ speed over the posted limit.” CHP explained to one commenter who asked if CHP was using a zero tolerance policy with their speed enforcement or if there was a margin for “safe and reasonable” speeds.

With the summer months approaching, CHP’s Office of Traffic Safety reminds drivers to be aware of some on the hazards they may find while driving in the warmer months.

Some of these hazards includes;