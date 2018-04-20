City Council to appoint new planning commissioner

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Santa Clarita City Council expects to appoint a new person to the city’s Planning Commission at its April 24 meeting.

Planning Commissioner Chuck Heffernan, who was appointed by Councilman Bob Kellar in 2012, resigned in March. A panel of five community members is currently reviewing applications for his replacement, Kellar said.

Eight people applied for the position, according to Kellar, and oral interviews are currently underway. Santa Clarita community leaders Tom Cole, Holly Schroeder, Richard Wirthlin,

Fred Arnold and Tami Edwards comprise the group of reviewers.

He has used this system for the past decade to appoint commissioners, Kellar said.

“The (community members) will be coming to me with their determination as to who of the eight they feel would be the most appropriate person to fill the vacancy,” he said. “This system (of selection) has never failed me. I’ve always had good people selected, and it’s worked remarkably.”

Regarding Heffernan’s tenure, Kellar said, “(He) did a phenomenal job as a planning commissioner.”

The new commissioner term will expire Dec. 31, 2020.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m.

Applications to replace Heffernan were open March 9. Heffernan was re-appointed in January 2017, and lives in Valencia with his wife and sons, according to a city of Santa Clarita website. The reason for his unplanned departure was not mentioned in the release announcing the vacancy.