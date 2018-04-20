City Council to appoint new planning commissioner
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

Santa Clarita City Council expects to appoint a new person to the city’s Planning Commission at its April 24 meeting.

Planning Commissioner Chuck Heffernan, who was appointed by Councilman Bob Kellar in 2012, resigned in March. A panel of five community members is currently reviewing applications for his replacement, Kellar said.

Eight people applied for the position, according to Kellar, and oral interviews are currently underway. Santa Clarita community leaders Tom Cole, Holly Schroeder, Richard Wirthlin,
Fred Arnold and Tami Edwards comprise the group of reviewers.

He has used this system for the past decade to appoint commissioners, Kellar said.

“The (community members) will be coming to me with their determination as to who of the eight they feel would be the most appropriate person to fill the vacancy,” he said. “This system (of selection) has never failed me. I’ve always had good people selected, and it’s worked remarkably.”

Regarding Heffernan’s tenure, Kellar said, “(He) did a phenomenal job as a planning commissioner.”

The new commissioner term will expire Dec. 31, 2020.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m.

Applications to replace Heffernan were open March 9. Heffernan was re-appointed in January 2017, and lives in Valencia with his wife and sons, according to a city of Santa Clarita website. The reason for his unplanned departure was not mentioned in the release announcing the vacancy.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

City Council to appoint new planning commissioner

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

Santa Clarita City Council expects to appoint a new person to the city’s Planning Commission at its April 24 meeting.

Planning Commissioner Chuck Heffernan, who was appointed by Councilman Bob Kellar in 2012, resigned in March. A panel of five community members is currently reviewing applications for his replacement, Kellar said.

Eight people applied for the position, according to Kellar, and oral interviews are currently underway. Santa Clarita community leaders Tom Cole, Holly Schroeder, Richard Wirthlin,
Fred Arnold and Tami Edwards comprise the group of reviewers.

He has used this system for the past decade to appoint commissioners, Kellar said.

“The (community members) will be coming to me with their determination as to who of the eight they feel would be the most appropriate person to fill the vacancy,” he said. “This system (of selection) has never failed me. I’ve always had good people selected, and it’s worked remarkably.”

Regarding Heffernan’s tenure, Kellar said, “(He) did a phenomenal job as a planning commissioner.”

The new commissioner term will expire Dec. 31, 2020.

The Planning Commission advises the City Council on major development projects, property acquisition, specific plans zoning and other planning matters. The five-member Planning Commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 6 p.m.

Applications to replace Heffernan were open March 9. Heffernan was re-appointed in January 2017, and lives in Valencia with his wife and sons, according to a city of Santa Clarita website. The reason for his unplanned departure was not mentioned in the release announcing the vacancy.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]
10:00 am Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Resource Parents Needed to Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.  There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California.  Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with[...]
10:00 am The City of Lancaster’s 27th Ann... @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
The City of Lancaster’s 27th Ann... @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
The City of Lancaster’s 27th Annual California Poppy Festival, Sat & Sun @ Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park | Lancaster | California | United States
On April 21 and 22, the City of Lancaster will host the 27th annual California Poppy Festival™ at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park (43063 10th Street West). Drawing more than 40,000 attendees and spanning 35[...]