County to present septic tank presentation to Val Verde residents

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Val Verde residents will hear a presentation from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board on new septic tank regulations on Tuesday.

The discussion will center on new regulations and maintenance policies for the state’s onsite wastewater treatment systems, known as septic systems, through the county’s Local Agency Management Program, said Rosalind Wayman, the Santa Clarita Valley field deputy for the county.

Val Verde is an area that employs an onsite wastewater treatment system, which “is removed from a centralized wastewater treatment system, according to the report from the county.

“In many cases systems will meet requirements (for septic tanks),” said county spokesman Tony Bell. “In other cases there will be inspection to make sure the system is not leaking into groundwater or otherwise not functioning properly. The purpose of the meetings, which have already been held in Littlerock, Acton, Agua Dulce and other areas with septic systems in L.A. County, is to go through the details of what the state is requiring and how L.A. County has created a plan to meet the requirements.”

The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Val Verde Community Center on Arlington Street.