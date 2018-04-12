As deadline nears, county urges residents to utilize safe, reliable, free tax preparation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the tax season comes to a close, many taxpayers are left scrambling for tax-preparation appointments or paying costly service fees.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, along with its Free Tax Prep LA partners, held a news conference Thursday to inform tax filers that there’s a better way.

The county encouraged last-minute tax filers to take advantage of available free resources to help get a better return and avoid expensive fees. Officials also highlighted the countywide Free Tax Prep L.A. campaign.

Last year, Free Tax Prep LA, a public-private partnership, helped eligible taxpayers put more than $15 million back into the pockets of L.A. County families. Now in its second year, Free Tax Prep LA continues to serve even more L.A. County residents with free tax preparation services across the County. Free Tax Prep LA’s volunteer tax preparers help working families take advantage of state and federal credits to give them a much needed financial boost.

Throughout the current tax season, Free Tax Prep LA partners have collectively assisted more than 9,500 eligible taxpayers at dozens of sites across the County.

“As the tax deadline on April 17th approaches, County residents should know that they may be eligible for free tax filing assistance,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “This free bilingual service can help working families make ends meet.”

“If you still need to file your income tax returns, there are free, safe, and qualified tax preparers available to serve you,” said Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Brian J. Stiger. “Call our department at (800) 593-8222 and we can connect you with a free tax preparation site near you.”

Free Tax Prep Los Angeles is a public and private partnership being led by the the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer & Business Affairs (DCBA), City of Los Angeles Housing + Community Investment Department (HCIDLA), the Koreatown Youth + Community Center (KYCC), Citi Community Development and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.