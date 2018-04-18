Deputies arrest man allegedly seen driving with his foot before crash (video)
A Los Angeles County Fire Department crew from Station 108 assess the scene of a traffic collision in Saugus on Monday Feb. 12, 2018. The crash occurred on Bouquet Canyon Road about a 1/4-mile north of David Way. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
43 mins ago

A 20-year-old Santa Clarita Valley man, who was filmed driving allegedly with his feet prior to a crash two months ago, was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm.

The crash happened Feb. 12, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, between David Way and Shadow Valley Lane, right at a bend in the road, as a light rain fell.

A SUV driven by an adult male, with three passengers, traveling on Bouquet Canyon Road, collided head-on with a sedan. Five people, including three who had to be cut from an overturned vehicle, were taken to the hospital,

Victor Canasmoreira was arrested at a Castaic residence by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. His bail has been set at $100,000.

Shortly after the incident, investigators received information of a social media video that was streamed by one of the passengers in the SUV. The video depicted the driver steering the SUV with his two feet, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

Investigators further learned that the social media footage was filmed approximately two hours before the serious traffic collision occurred on Bouquet Canyon Road at David Way.

Traffic office findings revealed Canasmoreira was speeding on Bouquet Canyon Road, crossed over the double yellow line, and was broadsided by a sedan, according to Miller.

Blood samples were submitted from both drivers and tested by the lab for drugs and alcohol, Miller wrote.

Canasmoreira’s test results came back with a blood alcohol content of 0.05 percent, and a negative result for drugs. The driver of the sedan’s test results came back negative for both

The case was presented to the San Fernando District Attorney’s Office for filing.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Canasmoreira with DUI with great bodily injury under the age of 21.

This charge was applicable due to the fact that Canasmoreira is under the age of 21, and was found to have a BAC of 0.05 percent, for which there is a zero tolerance; he also is accused of causing great bodily injury to one or more passengers.

