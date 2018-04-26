Deputies investigating report of possible arson at Grand Panda in Newhall (VIDEO)

Video by Austin Dave
Santa Clarita Valley deputies are investigating a report of a possible arson at the Grand Panda restaurant in Newhall.
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on the outside of the one-story restaurant located on the 23800 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire was considered knocked down within 10 minutes of the initial call, which was around 10 p.m., according to Pittman.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were also dispatched to the scene, according to Sgt. Lopez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies were still on scene investigating as of 11:15 p.m., and the reported cause was not yet known.