Fire Station 104 apparatus to temporarily relocate to Fire Station 150

By Crystal Duan

Last update: 1 min ago

A firefighter carries a set of boxes out of Fire Station 104's apparatus bay on April 9, 2018. The station is slated to close this week amid construction of a future sheriff's station on the same plot of land. Austin Dave/The Signal

Services out of Fire Station 104, which closed Monday, will be temporarily relocated to Fire Station 150 while a permanent Sheriff’s Station is built in the same spot, officials said Monday.

Fire Station No. 104 will get a new permanent home on Golden Valley Road and Newhall Avenue, down the road from the old one. It is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019, said Anderson Mackey, assistant fire chief for the district.

The new Fire Station 104 location is slated to begin construction in June 2018. The old station location was at 26201 Golden Valley Road.

Fire Station 150 is located at 19190 Golden Valley Road, which is why it was chosen as the closest permanent station with the room and resources to temporarily hold firefighters from No. 104, Mackey said.

Mackey said response times for Fire Station 104’s jurisdiction will be impacted slightly, but will still fall within the response time standards mandated by the National Fire Protection Association.

“(Fire Station No. 104) apparatus will still be responsible for that location,” Mackey said. “The response times won’t be as fast, but they’ll still be able to respond within the 5-minute allotted time as per the National Fire Protection Association.  In our maps that we have in our response matrix, they will still be able to reach the majority of their area within the 5 minutes.”

Response times can be impacted by many variables beyond the location of the fire incident, as each station has different specialties, said county spokesman Tony Bell.

“Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger’s office has overseen the addition of new fire stations in the Santa Clarita Valley, and will continue to do so with the installation of the new permanent fire station 104 next year,” he said. “We are looking forward to improved and enhanced services with this new fire service station in 2019. We have full confidence in the fire station’s ability to maximize responses and effectiveness.”

Fire officials initially planned to have the fire station ready in  “in early 2019,” according to a 2016 report in The Signal.

Firefighters from 104 will also be conducting more fire inspections of buildings and residences in that area, Mackey said. Neighboring district stations will also respond if they are closer to the area, even if it is not within their jurisdiction.

The new fire facility on Golden Valley Road is estimated to cost around $18 million. The new building will be bigger and able to accommodate as many as seven firefighters, if the city’s growth eventually demands that that many be deployed. Fire officials said initially the new facility would be manned with the same number of firefighters as the current station – four.

Construction for the new sheriff’s station is slated to be completed in 2020, in accordance with the City of Santa Clarita’s 2020 plan. The groundbreaking for the new station will be in July 2018, said city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan.

The Sheriff’s Station will become a 44,400-square-foot facility with a 4,000-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility and helipad. It replaces the facility constructed in 1972 on Magic Mountain Parkway.

Santa Clarita 2020 is the city’s five-year strategic plan focused on projects to improve the city.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

A firefighter carries a set of boxes out of Fire Station 104's apparatus bay on April 9, 2018. The station is slated to close this week amid construction of a future sheriff's station on the same plot of land. Austin Dave/The Signal

Fire Station 104 apparatus to temporarily relocate to Fire Station 150

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

Services out of Fire Station 104, which closed Monday, will be temporarily relocated to Fire Station 150 while a permanent Sheriff’s Station is built in the same spot, officials said Monday.

Fire Station No. 104 will get a new permanent home on Golden Valley Road and Newhall Avenue, down the road from the old one. It is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019, said Anderson Mackey, assistant fire chief for the district.

The new Fire Station 104 location is slated to begin construction in June 2018. The old station location was at 26201 Golden Valley Road.

Fire Station 150 is located at 19190 Golden Valley Road, which is why it was chosen as the closest permanent station with the room and resources to temporarily hold firefighters from No. 104, Mackey said.

Mackey said response times for Fire Station 104’s jurisdiction will be impacted slightly, but will still fall within the response time standards mandated by the National Fire Protection Association.

“(Fire Station No. 104) apparatus will still be responsible for that location,” Mackey said. “The response times won’t be as fast, but they’ll still be able to respond within the 5-minute allotted time as per the National Fire Protection Association.  In our maps that we have in our response matrix, they will still be able to reach the majority of their area within the 5 minutes.”

Response times can be impacted by many variables beyond the location of the fire incident, as each station has different specialties, said county spokesman Tony Bell.

“Supervisor (Kathryn) Barger’s office has overseen the addition of new fire stations in the Santa Clarita Valley, and will continue to do so with the installation of the new permanent fire station 104 next year,” he said. “We are looking forward to improved and enhanced services with this new fire service station in 2019. We have full confidence in the fire station’s ability to maximize responses and effectiveness.”

Fire officials initially planned to have the fire station ready in  “in early 2019,” according to a 2016 report in The Signal.

Firefighters from 104 will also be conducting more fire inspections of buildings and residences in that area, Mackey said. Neighboring district stations will also respond if they are closer to the area, even if it is not within their jurisdiction.

The new fire facility on Golden Valley Road is estimated to cost around $18 million. The new building will be bigger and able to accommodate as many as seven firefighters, if the city’s growth eventually demands that that many be deployed. Fire officials said initially the new facility would be manned with the same number of firefighters as the current station – four.

Construction for the new sheriff’s station is slated to be completed in 2020, in accordance with the City of Santa Clarita’s 2020 plan. The groundbreaking for the new station will be in July 2018, said city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan.

The Sheriff’s Station will become a 44,400-square-foot facility with a 4,000-square-foot vehicle maintenance facility and helipad. It replaces the facility constructed in 1972 on Magic Mountain Parkway.

Santa Clarita 2020 is the city’s five-year strategic plan focused on projects to improve the city.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
10
Tue
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 10 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Apr
12
Thu
9:00 am CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
Apr 12 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
On Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Santa Clarita will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]