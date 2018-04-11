Foothill League athletes make college choices official

By Diego Marquez

Nineteen Foothill League student-athletes inked commitments with colleges on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Hart led the way with nine total commits, as volleyball teammates Makenna Fall and Ashley Cosey will take their talents to Claremont McKenna College and San Francisco State, respectively.

Committing in November, Cosey wanted to wait to sign with her teammate Makenna and the rest of the Hart athletes on Wednesday.

“Honestly, it was surreal because I remember playing our first year of volleyball together, we must have been 11, and seeing where we have made it is awesome,” said Fall about signing with long-time friend and teammate Ashley Cosey.

“It feels really good being with Makenna and basically everybody that I have grown up with,” said Cosey about the experience. “I’m so happy for her and with my decision to explore San Francisco.”

Nathan Bradder and Ben Rosen of Hart football will continue to battle on the gridiron next year at Occidental College and Pacific University, respectively.

“It felt nice,” said Bradder about his commitment. “C.J., Ben and I all talked about playing college sports growing up, so it feels like an accomplishment.”

“It was great kind of seeing everyone sign and what they are doing,” said Rosen about signing with his fellow classmates and teammates.

“The thing I’m most excited about is getting the chance to compete right away and getting a chance to play at the next level.”

Other Hart commits include Rachel Melvin (soccer, Biola University) C.J. McMullen (track and field, Northern Arizona), Sarah Backer (tennis, Wheaton College of Illinois), Alexis Alvarado (softball, Central Christian College of Kansas) and Brooke Harrison (golf, Bethany College of West Virginia).

Saugus also had a busy day with four commitments in two different sports: track and volleyball.

Collin Werth, Mackenna Park and Sophia Pearson will continue their track careers at Portland State, University of California Santa Barbara and Chico State, respectively. Saugus volleyball’s Holly Piroli signed on to play at Missouri Valley College.

Canyon also had four commitments, as softball players Kailee Powell (University of Illinois), Meisha Murray (St. John’s University), Melissa Spencer (California State University Stanislaus) and cross country runner Jacobs Velarde (The Master’s University) all signed and participated in the signing ceremony.

Golden Valley rounded out the Foothill League commits with two as Matt Broadwater and Chandler Smith will play baseball for Transylvania University and The Master’s University, respectively.

Foothill League athletes make college choices official

43 mins ago
