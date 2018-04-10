Hart beats GV for three game win streak

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 11 mins ago

Hart boys tennis’ Tanner Spendlove goes low in a match against Golden Valley at Hart on Tuesday. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

Coming off a win against defending Division 3 CIF Southern-Section champion Buckley, Hart boys tennis hosted and defeated Golden Valley Tuesday afternoon, 16-2.

Dropping the first set to Golden Valley’s Dylan Yu, 2-6, Hart’s Jax Liescheidt came back and rallied to win the following two sets, 6-1 and 6-1.

In a similar rally, Hart’s Alex Daigneault dropped the first set to Yu, 1-6, but came back to win the final two sets 6-1 and 6-2.

Golden Valley doubles player Dylan Yu goes for a forehand shot. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

Hart’s Luke Papayoanou won the next match sweeping all three sets, 6-0.

“Luke has really been picking it up this year,” said Hart head coach Allan Hardbarger. “He’s been playing solid all year, but the last few matches he has been focused on every single point and moving well and playing aggressively at the right times.

“…It’s very rare for a freshman to have talent and play smart.”

Hart’s doubles teams fared similarly, sweeping all three matches.

Daniel LaForteza and Jeremy Killian won all three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Tanner Spendlove and Spencer Kline were sublime on the day, sweeping their doubles match 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

“I think that our team has been peaking at the right time,” Hardbarger said. “We have won the last three matches in a row with the win against Golden Valley today.

“We had a great match against Buckley yesterday, beating a defending CIF champion, so we have been focused.”

Hart will travel to Valencia Thursday, while Golden Valley will host West Ranch on Thursday, as well.

“Moving forward you try to learn from a loss and you just want to teach the kids to keep competing,” said Golden Valley head coach Josh Stimac. “We have West Ranch coming up and they are a very good team, so we just have to keep our heads up and compete.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Hart boys tennis’ Tanner Spendlove goes low in a match against Golden Valley at Hart on Tuesday. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

Hart beats GV for three game win streak

11 mins ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

Coming off a win against defending Division 3 CIF Southern-Section champion Buckley, Hart boys tennis hosted and defeated Golden Valley Tuesday afternoon, 16-2.

Dropping the first set to Golden Valley’s Dylan Yu, 2-6, Hart’s Jax Liescheidt came back and rallied to win the following two sets, 6-1 and 6-1.

In a similar rally, Hart’s Alex Daigneault dropped the first set to Yu, 1-6, but came back to win the final two sets 6-1 and 6-2.

Golden Valley doubles player Dylan Yu goes for a forehand shot. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

Hart’s Luke Papayoanou won the next match sweeping all three sets, 6-0.

“Luke has really been picking it up this year,” said Hart head coach Allan Hardbarger. “He’s been playing solid all year, but the last few matches he has been focused on every single point and moving well and playing aggressively at the right times.

“…It’s very rare for a freshman to have talent and play smart.”

Hart’s doubles teams fared similarly, sweeping all three matches.

Daniel LaForteza and Jeremy Killian won all three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1.

Tanner Spendlove and Spencer Kline were sublime on the day, sweeping their doubles match 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

“I think that our team has been peaking at the right time,” Hardbarger said. “We have won the last three matches in a row with the win against Golden Valley today.

“We had a great match against Buckley yesterday, beating a defending CIF champion, so we have been focused.”

Hart will travel to Valencia Thursday, while Golden Valley will host West Ranch on Thursday, as well.

“Moving forward you try to learn from a loss and you just want to teach the kids to keep competing,” said Golden Valley head coach Josh Stimac. “We have West Ranch coming up and they are a very good team, so we just have to keep our heads up and compete.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
12
Thu
9:00 am CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
Apr 12 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
On Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Santa Clarita will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]