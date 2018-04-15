Hundreds rush to Castaic for 22nd annual Dam Run

By Georgia Rios

1 min ago

Runners from all over the Santa Clarita Valley came out early Sunday morning to race and exercise in the Annual Dam Run at Castaic Lake.

“The Castaic Area Town Council puts on a benefit run every year to benefit the local schools” explained Town Council president Jessica Chambers. All the proceeds will go there, and any money taken in from the silent auction to pay for the volunteer groups that came out.”

This was the 22nd year that the Dam Run has taken place and the only time of the year that the public can actually run the Castaic Dam itself.

Between 200 and 300 people came out, many of them families and friends, to run around the lake together.

“Each registration was ten dollars, and it goes back to whichever school they sign up for,”said Chambers.

Participants had the option to either run the half marathon, 5K, or the kids fun run, each taking place around Castaic Lake.

In addition to the running, nearly 20 vendors came out to the event, offering food, a beer garden, as well as local businesses across the LA County selling goods.

Bringing some additional happiness were the dogs who are currently up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Shelter.