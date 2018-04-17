Knight supports advancement of NASA Authorization bill
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, voted with members of the House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology in favor of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Authorization Act of 2018 on Tuesday.

The vote passed 26-7 on the bill that would authorize approximately $21 billion for various science, research and technology programs.

The final version of the bill includes several key provisions from Rep. Knight’s Aeronautics Innovation Act, H.R. 3033.

The bill codifies NASA’s civil experimental “X”-Plane program to evaluate and prove technology concepts that can be applied to civilian air travel. This program encompasses NASA projects such as the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator (LBFD) program, ultra-efficient subsonic aircraft and the fully electric X-57.

Another included provision from H.R. 3033 prioritizes the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate’s (ARMD) hypersonic technology research, which will strengthen its role in supporting the Department of Defense’s pursuit of these technologies.

Lastly, a new sub-account under the Construction of Facilities account is established to be dedicated to Aeronautics research centers to ensure these sites have the resources they need to achieve their research and testing objectives.

“Between Plant 42, Edwards Air Force Base, and NASA Armstrong, our region is perfectly poised to contribute to aerospace advancements and have a long history of doing so,” Knight said Tuesday. “In the Antelope Valley, our geography makes us perfectly suited for test flights to push the envelope of what can be done in civilian and military aircraft. The technology advanced by this bill will directly lead to improvements in services for delivery, passenger and research aircraft that will benefit everyone.”

H.R. 5503 also supports consistent funding for multiple programs with heavy production and development assets in Southern California. Additionally, a bipartisan majority of the Committee approved a final Amendment by Rep. Knight that provides additional support to the LBFD program.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Knight supports advancement of NASA Authorization bill

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, voted with members of the House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology in favor of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Authorization Act of 2018 on Tuesday.

The vote passed 26-7 on the bill that would authorize approximately $21 billion for various science, research and technology programs.

The final version of the bill includes several key provisions from Rep. Knight’s Aeronautics Innovation Act, H.R. 3033.

The bill codifies NASA’s civil experimental “X”-Plane program to evaluate and prove technology concepts that can be applied to civilian air travel. This program encompasses NASA projects such as the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator (LBFD) program, ultra-efficient subsonic aircraft and the fully electric X-57.

Another included provision from H.R. 3033 prioritizes the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate’s (ARMD) hypersonic technology research, which will strengthen its role in supporting the Department of Defense’s pursuit of these technologies.

Lastly, a new sub-account under the Construction of Facilities account is established to be dedicated to Aeronautics research centers to ensure these sites have the resources they need to achieve their research and testing objectives.

“Between Plant 42, Edwards Air Force Base, and NASA Armstrong, our region is perfectly poised to contribute to aerospace advancements and have a long history of doing so,” Knight said Tuesday. “In the Antelope Valley, our geography makes us perfectly suited for test flights to push the envelope of what can be done in civilian and military aircraft. The technology advanced by this bill will directly lead to improvements in services for delivery, passenger and research aircraft that will benefit everyone.”

H.R. 5503 also supports consistent funding for multiple programs with heavy production and development assets in Southern California. Additionally, a bipartisan majority of the Committee approved a final Amendment by Rep. Knight that provides additional support to the LBFD program.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
17
Tue
12:00 pm College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
College of the Canyons 22nd Annu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Apr 17 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
College of the Canyons 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition & Artist Reception The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the 22nd Annual Student Art Exhibition, an eclectic and stunning collection of work created[...]
2:00 pm Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Hos... @ Scooters Jungle
Apr 17 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
No Taxation without Relaxation: Kona Ice in Santa Clarita to Host Fifth Annual National “Chill Out” Day  Island-Themed Truck to Give Away FREE Shaved Ice at Scooters Jungle in Valencia to Help Community “Chill Out” on Tax Day WHAT: With Tax Day right around the[...]
Apr
18
Wed
10:30 am Helpful Honda Pumps FREE GAS for...
Helpful Honda Pumps FREE GAS for...
Apr 18 @ 10:30 am – 2:00 pm
Drive a Hybrid? Get FREE GAS from Helpful Honda! The SoCal Honda Dealers are celebrating Earth Month and doing their part to help mother earth with 10 Days of Free Gas for Hybrid Drivers across[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 18 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]