Lancaster man allegedly caught with birth certificates accused of forgery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of forgery and Identity theft this past weekend after he was allegedly caught with the birth certificates of several children.

The suspect, a 27-year-old construction worker, was arrested, booked and placed in custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, with bail set at $10,000.

“On Sunday morning around 12:20 a.m., deputies made contact with an adult male in the parking lot of a store in the 28500 block of Sand Canyon Road, Canyon Country,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a post on Facebook.

“They learned that he was on probation for firearms and narcotics,” she wrote. “In his vehicle, they found numerous credit cards, multiple birth certificates of children, and checkbooks that did not belong to him.”

The suspect was scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Tuesday.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt