Lancaster man killed in solo crash on Sierra Highway

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Lancaster man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning after his car hit a concrete pole on Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of West Sierra Highway, just south of Davenport Road.

The man, whose identity was held pending notification of his family, was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu south on Sierra Highway at an unknown speed, investigating California Highway Patrol Officer M. Mitchell wrote in his report.

“For unknown reasons, the (motorist) allowed his car to leave the roadway and collided with a concrete pillar,” he wrote.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the same emergency call received at 2:44 a.m.

Shortly after arriving, they pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

“This was a solo vehicle that drove into a fence and pole,” Fire Department Spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

The CHP is continuing their probe of the crash.

“The facts surrounding this incident and if alcohol or drug use is suspected are under investigation,” Mitchell wrote in his report.

