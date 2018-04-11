Last-minute runs help West Ranch baseball beat Hart

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 6 mins ago

West Ranch’s Alex Burge (22) throws a pitch during a home game against Hart on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

As Hart held a one-run lead over West Ranch in the seventh inning, Evan Gellatly was ready.

He stood confidently at the plate, with Wildcat runners stationed at each base looking on.

“I had gone 0-for the whole game, so I was just like, all right, now is my time to turn it around,” Gellatly said. “So I turned it around.”

He smacked the ball to left field, and as soon as it was clear that West Ranch had secured the game-winning run, the dugout rollicked onto the field as the Cats beat the Indians 5-4 at home on Wednesday.

Two innings earlier, a win seemed much farther out of reach. A cluster of errors allowed Hart (8-11 overall, 4-2 in Foothill League) to take a 4-2 lead after solid performances in the first and second innings.

In the opening frame, Cody Jefferis’ sacrifice fly gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. The Indians tacked on another run in the second inning when Cole Roederer was hit by a pitch.

West Ranch (13-6, 5-1) closed out the inning with two runs of their own.

In his first at-bat of the game, sophomore Nick Perez launched a home run over the right-field fences to jump-start the Cats.

“If you watch him hit, he’s really comfortable,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill of Perez. “He does a lot of really good things as far as balance and not trying to do too much, kind of lets the baseball come to him. He doesn’t try to attack it.”

Jovan Camacho followed up with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-all.

Hart grasped the lead again in the fifth inning as Bryce Collins stayed strong. The University of Arizona commit gave up three hits and recorded nine strikeouts in six innings.

Hart’s Cody Jefferis (2) gets a high five in the top of the fifth during a game against West Ranch on Wednesday at West Ranch on April 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“I thought we played real well for 6 ½ innings,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “So Collins was really good. Obviously, we were on a pitch count here at the end.”

As Collins looked healthy after the flu damaged his early-season training, Cole Roederer was hindered by injury. A strained hamstring on the final play of the fifth inning sidelined the UCLA commit for the remainder of the game.

The bad luck continued as the Wildcats crept back in the final stanza.

Ryan Farr made it on base on a wild pitch, then Jovan Camacho reached first on an error and Christos Stefanos was walked. Ryan Camacho hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.

West Ranch picked up another run as Will Chambers was walked, then Gellatly logged his game-winning hit.

“You know, we’ve been playing some pretty good baseball over the last couple weeks and really haven’t caught a whole lot of breaks,” Burrill said. “…But somewhere along the way, the baseball gods needed to be favorable to us a little bit and then the boys capitalized on what they were given.”

The series between Hart and West Ranch stands even at 1-1. Friday’s game at Hart will decide the series – and possibly the winner of the Foothill League.

“It’s 15 games in the Foothill League,” Ozella said. “Hopefully we’ll come out and play on Friday and take care of it. If we don’t, then we’ll step it up somewhere else.”

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

West Ranch’s Alex Burge (22) throws a pitch during a home game against Hart on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Last-minute runs help West Ranch baseball beat Hart

6 mins ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

As Hart held a one-run lead over West Ranch in the seventh inning, Evan Gellatly was ready.

He stood confidently at the plate, with Wildcat runners stationed at each base looking on.

“I had gone 0-for the whole game, so I was just like, all right, now is my time to turn it around,” Gellatly said. “So I turned it around.”

He smacked the ball to left field, and as soon as it was clear that West Ranch had secured the game-winning run, the dugout rollicked onto the field as the Cats beat the Indians 5-4 at home on Wednesday.

Two innings earlier, a win seemed much farther out of reach. A cluster of errors allowed Hart (8-11 overall, 4-2 in Foothill League) to take a 4-2 lead after solid performances in the first and second innings.

In the opening frame, Cody Jefferis’ sacrifice fly gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. The Indians tacked on another run in the second inning when Cole Roederer was hit by a pitch.

West Ranch (13-6, 5-1) closed out the inning with two runs of their own.

In his first at-bat of the game, sophomore Nick Perez launched a home run over the right-field fences to jump-start the Cats.

“If you watch him hit, he’s really comfortable,” said West Ranch coach Casey Burrill of Perez. “He does a lot of really good things as far as balance and not trying to do too much, kind of lets the baseball come to him. He doesn’t try to attack it.”

Jovan Camacho followed up with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-all.

Hart grasped the lead again in the fifth inning as Bryce Collins stayed strong. The University of Arizona commit gave up three hits and recorded nine strikeouts in six innings.

Hart’s Cody Jefferis (2) gets a high five in the top of the fifth during a game against West Ranch on Wednesday at West Ranch on April 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

“I thought we played real well for 6 ½ innings,” said Hart coach Jim Ozella. “So Collins was really good. Obviously, we were on a pitch count here at the end.”

As Collins looked healthy after the flu damaged his early-season training, Cole Roederer was hindered by injury. A strained hamstring on the final play of the fifth inning sidelined the UCLA commit for the remainder of the game.

The bad luck continued as the Wildcats crept back in the final stanza.

Ryan Farr made it on base on a wild pitch, then Jovan Camacho reached first on an error and Christos Stefanos was walked. Ryan Camacho hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3.

West Ranch picked up another run as Will Chambers was walked, then Gellatly logged his game-winning hit.

“You know, we’ve been playing some pretty good baseball over the last couple weeks and really haven’t caught a whole lot of breaks,” Burrill said. “…But somewhere along the way, the baseball gods needed to be favorable to us a little bit and then the boys capitalized on what they were given.”

The series between Hart and West Ranch stands even at 1-1. Friday’s game at Hart will decide the series – and possibly the winner of the Foothill League.

“It’s 15 games in the Foothill League,” Ozella said. “Hopefully we’ll come out and play on Friday and take care of it. If we don’t, then we’ll step it up somewhere else.”

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
12
Thu
9:00 am CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
CITY HALL TO HOST AMERICAN RED C... @ City Hall Century Room
Apr 12 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
On Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the City of Santa Clarita will be partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a community blood drive, and with the City of[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]