Man arrested near school for allegedly making sexual suggestions to teen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man accused of making a sexual suggestion to a teenager near a Canyon Country school was arrested at gunpoint Friday night.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area of Sierra Vista Junior High School on Stillmore Street about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Shortly after 2:50 p.m., deputies reported they were arresting a suspect at gunpoint on Stillmore.

“He made a sexual suggestion to a teen,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for The SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt