Man gets 2-day jail sentence for child porn charge

By Perry Smith

9 mins ago

A former hobby store employee pleaded to a child pornography charge Tuesday in a Los Angeles County courtroom.

Donald Anthony Little, 36, pleaded no contest to one felony county of distributing child pornography, as part of an agreement with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. (The court considers a “no contest” plea the same as a guilty plea for the purposes of sentencing.)

He was immediately sentenced by Judge James Dabney to five years’ probation, 3 years suspended prison sentence, 2 days in county jail, 52 weeks of sex offender counseling and 290PC sex offender registration. The court also prohibited him from owning or possessing a firearm.

The criminal complaint filed against Little alleged the former assistant manager of a hobby store “knowingly possessed or controlled images of child pornography on Laptop, the production of which involved the use of a person under 18 years of age, knowing that the matter depicted a person under 18 years of age personally engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.”

The plea and sentencing took place Tuesday nearly one year after his initial arrest just after 10 a.m. on April 26, 2017, by officials with the District Attorney’s Office.

The felony complaint against Little further alleges that among the 600 images found in his possession, at least 10 of them were images of a prepubescent minor or a minor who was under 12 years of age.

Little is accused of sending and/or bringing obscene matter into the state for sale and that he unlawfully distributed images depicting sexual conduct by a minor through the “peer-to-peer” website known as Gnutella.

Gnutella is an online file sharing protocol. Like Napster, also a peer-to-peer protocol, Gnutella is used to share files.