Sheriff’s station investigating stabbing on Canyon Country bridge

Sheriff’s units are investigating reports of a stabbing near Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive in Canyon Country.

Preliminary reports indicate the incident involved five men who were in a fight, which then resulted in one person being stabbed in the chest. That person was transported to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

Deputies detained one person at the scene, who was not cooperative, per officials. Units were still on scene as of 11:30 p.m. investigating and seeking information regarding what happened.