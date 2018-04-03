Man suspected of DUI in mid-day crash into tree

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly hitting the curb with his SUV, before slamming it into a tree Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:20 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to reports of a solo-vehicle traffic collision off of Golden Valley Road, about 10 feet from the entrance to the Panda Express, near the Golden Valley Walmart.

They arrived at the crash at 3:32 p.m.

One man – the suspect – was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“This was a call for a vehicle versus tree,” Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina told The Signal.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the crash.

Lt. Chuck Becerra said the man was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“First, we’ve got to take him to the hospital,” he said.

