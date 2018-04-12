Memorial Day flag-placing event at Eternal Valley seeks volunteers

By Perry Smith

Last update: 3 mins ago

With Memorial Day around the corner, an annual ceremony to honor the memory of Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans buried at Eternal Valley is looking for volunteers.

A group of volunteers places flags purchased by Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary at the grave sites of local veterans.

Every year, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, youth groups, ROTC, Young Marines, Boys and Girls Clubs, families, individuals, etc., participate in placing American Flags at every Veteran’s grave, said Sharon Ventrice, vice president of the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Inc.

“When the all the families, especially the children, are out placing the flags, it’s wonderful to see them learn to understand how important this is to veterans’ families,” she said, “and when you look up the hill, there’s a just a sea of red, white and blue flags — it’s gorgeous and very moving.”

The event started with boy and girl scout groups, but has blossomed into an event that welcomes community groups and individuals from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, she said.

“There’s about 7,000 flags that need to be place,” Ventrice said, “so this year, we’ve decided that we need to reach out to the community and make sure everyone has a chance.”

The event is an educational experience, especially for the younger participants, she added.

“It helps kids learn their sense of patriotism and understand what it’s all about,” she said of Memorial Day.

Given that 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, this year’s theme is “The Great War.”

The flag-placing will take place Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. The annual tradition begins near Eternal Valley’s entrance.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 North Sierra Highway in Newhall.

For further information, please contact:
Sharon Ventrice, Vice President
Santa Clarita Veterans Memorial, Inc.
661-755-8629 – sventrice@sbcglobal.net

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Memorial Day flag-placing event at Eternal Valley seeks volunteers

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

With Memorial Day around the corner, an annual ceremony to honor the memory of Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans buried at Eternal Valley is looking for volunteers.

A group of volunteers places flags purchased by Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary at the grave sites of local veterans.

Every year, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, youth groups, ROTC, Young Marines, Boys and Girls Clubs, families, individuals, etc., participate in placing American Flags at every Veteran’s grave, said Sharon Ventrice, vice president of the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Inc.

“When the all the families, especially the children, are out placing the flags, it’s wonderful to see them learn to understand how important this is to veterans’ families,” she said, “and when you look up the hill, there’s a just a sea of red, white and blue flags — it’s gorgeous and very moving.”

The event started with boy and girl scout groups, but has blossomed into an event that welcomes community groups and individuals from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, she said.

“There’s about 7,000 flags that need to be place,” Ventrice said, “so this year, we’ve decided that we need to reach out to the community and make sure everyone has a chance.”

The event is an educational experience, especially for the younger participants, she added.

“It helps kids learn their sense of patriotism and understand what it’s all about,” she said of Memorial Day.

Given that 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, this year’s theme is “The Great War.”

The flag-placing will take place Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. The annual tradition begins near Eternal Valley’s entrance.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 North Sierra Highway in Newhall.

For further information, please contact:
Sharon Ventrice, Vice President
Santa Clarita Veterans Memorial, Inc.
661-755-8629 – sventrice@sbcglobal.net

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]