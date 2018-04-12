Memorial Day flag-placing event at Eternal Valley seeks volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Memorial Day around the corner, an annual ceremony to honor the memory of Santa Clarita Valley’s veterans buried at Eternal Valley is looking for volunteers.

A group of volunteers places flags purchased by Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary at the grave sites of local veterans.

Every year, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, youth groups, ROTC, Young Marines, Boys and Girls Clubs, families, individuals, etc., participate in placing American Flags at every Veteran’s grave, said Sharon Ventrice, vice president of the Santa Clarita Valley Veterans Memorial Inc.

“When the all the families, especially the children, are out placing the flags, it’s wonderful to see them learn to understand how important this is to veterans’ families,” she said, “and when you look up the hill, there’s a just a sea of red, white and blue flags — it’s gorgeous and very moving.”

The event started with boy and girl scout groups, but has blossomed into an event that welcomes community groups and individuals from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, she said.

“There’s about 7,000 flags that need to be place,” Ventrice said, “so this year, we’ve decided that we need to reach out to the community and make sure everyone has a chance.”

The event is an educational experience, especially for the younger participants, she added.

“It helps kids learn their sense of patriotism and understand what it’s all about,” she said of Memorial Day.

Given that 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, this year’s theme is “The Great War.”

The flag-placing will take place Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. The annual tradition begins near Eternal Valley’s entrance.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park is located at 23287 North Sierra Highway in Newhall.

For further information, please contact:

Sharon Ventrice, Vice President

Santa Clarita Veterans Memorial, Inc.

661-755-8629 – sventrice@sbcglobal.net