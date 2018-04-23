Minnesota man arrested after allegedly found with zip gun

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Minnesota man was arrested Friday night after he was allegedly found in possession of a homemade zip gun.

The 29-year-old retail worker who lives in Ham Lake, MN, was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies on suspicion of possessing an illegal zip gun and of possessing methamphetamines.

“Deputies were patrolling on the 20500 block of Newhall Avenue when they made contact with a male adult,” SCV Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Shirley Miller wrote in her post on Facebook.

The phrase, zip gun, is the common term for a homemade firearm.

