Nordstrom Rack set for Santa Clarita opening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shoppers, rejoice. Your wait for Nordstrom Rack ends next week.

About nine months after announcing its plans to come to Santa Clarita, Nordstrom Rack will open at 9 a.m. Thursday (April 19) in The Promenade at Town Center, located at 27095 McBean Parkway. The grand opening celebration begins at 8 a.m. with music, coffee and breakfast treats.

“We’ve been fortunate to serve customers in the Los Angeles area for many years and we’re thrilled to add a new Nordstrom Rack location in beautiful Santa Clarita,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told The Signal. “We’re excited to offer local customers a convenient location to shop great brands at great Rack prices.”

The grand opening event will also feature gift cards giveaways – highlighted by a $1,000 shopping spree with early access to the store for “one lucky customer,” according to a news release.

The 30,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack will open in the southern portion of the former Haggen supermarket, with the Santa Clarita Valley’s second T.J. Maxx slated to open in the building’s northern portion, The Signal reported last year.

As of March 22, Nordstrom Rack operated 236 stores nationally. The off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offers apparel, accessories and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com at savings of up to 70 percent, according to the release.

The nearest Nordstrom Rack for Santa Clarita shoppers has for years been in Los Angeles, at 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., about 33 miles from The Promenade at Town Center, according to Mapquest.

The local Nordstrom Rack will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. The phone number is 661-388-2782.