Pfeiffer brothers lead Trinity to win over Valley Torah

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Throwing 11 strikeouts and giving up three runs in five innings of play, Trinity Classical Academy baseball rode Andrew Pfeiffer’s arm in a 13-3 win over Valley Torah Monday.

“He’s a leader on and off the field not to mention a 5.0 student taking three AP classes to go along with four honors classes,” said Trinity head coach Mike Franchimone. “Just great a great kid to coach and have on the team.”

Pfeiffer got his team off on the right foot with two strikeouts in one inning.

“I come out every day with the same mentality,” said Pfeiffer. “I felt that I had good stuff today. My fastball was alive, my curveball was biting and my third pitch the knuckle was really working for me as well. Overall a good day.”

Little did he know, his younger brother, Luke, would follow his lead and take care of the scoring.

With one out and the bases loaded, in the bottom of the first, Luke stepped to the plate and rocketed a double to center field, bringing in the first two runs of the game.

Trinity (8-3 overall, 3-2 Heritage League) never looked back.

Finishing the game going 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a walk, Luke felt confident every time he stepped up to the plate.

“I felt confident,” Luke said about his batting. “I mean, having my brother on the mound pitching great it just brought the fire to the game. Everyone had that energy coming into the game and were fired up playing under the lights. It was just a great day to play baseball.”

With Jake Backes and Aiden Martinelli bringing in one and two runs, respectively, the Knights led 5-0 after an inning of play.

Running into some trouble Andrew allowed Valley Torah (2-5, 1-4) to score three runs in the top of the third, but that was all for the Wolfpack.

Scoring another eight runs in the final four innings the game was called after Jake Backes (who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs) hit and RBI single to force the umpires to end the game with the Knights up 13-3 in the bottom of the fifth.