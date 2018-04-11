Public meeting about SCV’s watershed tonight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Anyone interested in protecting the Santa Clarita Valley’s natural resources might want to consider attending a public meeting about the valley’s watershed Wednesday, April 11.

The SCV Water Agency has scheduled a meeting of the Water Resources and Watershed Committee for 6 p.m.

The meeting takes place at the agency’s office on Summit Circle, off of Centre Pointe Parkway, 26521 Summit Circle.

For information about similar meetings, the agency has meetings posted online at

http://yourscvwater.com/index.php/events/ .

