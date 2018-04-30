Rosedell Elementary celebrates 50 years

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Since its inception in 1967, Rosedell Elementary School has educated tens of thousands of students who reside in the Santa Clarita Valley. To celebrate their school’s semicentennial, the roadrunners at Rosedell have invited former students and members of the community to a special musical production.

“Rain or shine, we’ll be out there showing our Rosedell Pride,” Principal Kathy Stendel said. “But hopefully it doesn’t rain so we can celebrate 50 years of excellence in education in sunshine.”

The principal credits a teacher with over 30 years experience at the school for the production of the 50-year anniversary celebration.

“(Becky) Mastrobuono created the entire program,” Stendel said of the musically inclined sixth-grade teacher. “She wrote the songs and taught them to the students.”

Guests will hear jingles from old commercials and an introduction to the school and its past. The principal said, “It highlights little bits and pieces of what has happened in the last 50 years.”

Each student at Rosedell Elementary will participate in the upcoming musical. Stendel added, “it would be very difficult to fit all 750 students in the school on one stage,” so the school opted to split the production into three nights.

“The show is the exact same each night, but it gives everybody an opportunity participate and see their child,” the principal said. Third and sixth-graders will grace the stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the show’s premiere, followed by fifth and second-graders on Wednesday and fourth and first-graders Thursday.

Two MCs will be at the show sharing stories of Rosedell Pride between the students’ jingles.

Stendel said board members and residents of the community have been invited to celebrate the occasion.

Rosedell students were hard at work on Monday preparing for the big event. Stendel said, “They’re all working on the Rosedell Rocks Kindness project where students write a message of positivity on a rock that will be featured in the school’s Rose Garden out front.”

The school is also expected to have a vintage scrapbook on display that will feature students, administration members and other fun memories that have occurred on campus since the first day of school at Rosedell Elementary on Sept. 11, 1967.