Santa Clarita residents host students from abroad

By Crystal Duan

Last update: 1 min ago

Several Santa Clarita families are participating in youth exchange program AFS. Pictured counterclockwise from the back row are Tim Lounibos, Kirills Cernadjevs, Lison Rosseau, Heeli Lounibos, Sarah Schnittker, Amane Seki, Ben Schnittker, Matt Schnittker, Shannon Schnittker, Sarah Freifeld, Emily Schnittker, Spencer Lounibos and Brandon Schnittker.

Lison Rosseau, a student at West Ranch High School, has only been in America for less than a year, but she already feels at home. Through the AFS Study Abroad program, she gets to experience living in Santa Clarita as one of its own residents for a year.

“I like my family, and it’s crazy how much I’ve changed,” Rosseau said. “On a personal level, I’m way more confident. Speaking English is way easier and I feel less pressure now, and less anxious.”

Lison is a foreign exchange student from France and originally came from a small town in the northern part of the country. The program is national, but several families in Santa Clarita have the opportunity to host students, said Sarah Freifeld, a volunteer liaison.

The AFS program enables students from the United States to go to foreign countries, and for parents in the U.S. to host their own. High school students can participate in short term programs that only take up a summer, or longer year-long ones that are eligible for school credit. Participants pick a country and are paired with a host family and high school based on a survey where a person describes themself and the program matches based on personality, Freifeld said.

“It’s a tremendous thing to have in your back pocket,” she said. “There are statistics to show that (many) U.S. ambassadors have been exchange students in some capacity.”

Freifeld herself went to Italy in the 1970s through the program, which began in the 1940s. Another Santa Clarita volunteer liaison, Shannon Schnittker, also went through the program to Japan in the 1980s. Now the pair help families and their new host children adjust to life in southern California.

Five families in the Santa Clarita area are hosting students from Thailand, France, Italy, Japan and Latvia, Freifeld said. The students are here from August to June and attend local schools.

Prior to embarking on their journeys, participants go through an orientation where they meet regional students also going to the same country, and they pick up some of the basics of the languages and cultures of different countries. Each year, more than 2,300 international high schools from over 90 countries participate.

Students can choose from specific language-learning programs or options for immersion. Freifeld said there are also full scholarships available.

Sarah Schnittker, 19, went to Japan for a 3-week program a few years ago. Now her family is hosting Amane Seki, a student from Japan. Amane said she was better at reading and writing English before coming to California. Now, she said she speaks English with much more ease.

Kirills Cernadjevs, a Latvian student at Valencia High School, said the cultural nuances of America were fascinating to look at.

“It’s even easier to think in English,” he said.

“The program is designed to provide you the resources and what you need to make you successful on these trips. As long as you’re willing to learn, you’ll have an amazing time,” Sarah said about her own experience. “It is scary, I’m not going to lie. You have no idea what to expect, but it’s a complete immersive learning experience.”

Host parents Matt Schnittker and Tim Lounibos said it was an awesome challenge to have a host son or daughter in their home and exploring – and celebrating – cultural differences.

“You get to watch this person experience all these normal things in your daily life as if they’re new and exciting,” Schnittker said.

Lounibos said from his experience, he and his family found it easy to flow into a routine with his new host daughter.

“For us, it was seamless to have Lison in our home,” Lounibos said. “From the minute we met her, she was our daughter.”

For more information on the different options for specific programs, visit afsusa.org, or contact Freifeld at smallfrei@aol.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Several Santa Clarita families are participating in youth exchange program AFS. Pictured counterclockwise from the back row are Tim Lounibos, Kirills Cernadjevs, Lison Rosseau, Heeli Lounibos, Sarah Schnittker, Amane Seki, Ben Schnittker, Matt Schnittker, Shannon Schnittker, Sarah Freifeld, Emily Schnittker, Spencer Lounibos and Brandon Schnittker.

Santa Clarita residents host students from abroad

1 min ago
Add Comment
Crystal Duan

Lison Rosseau, a student at West Ranch High School, has only been in America for less than a year, but she already feels at home. Through the AFS Study Abroad program, she gets to experience living in Santa Clarita as one of its own residents for a year.

“I like my family, and it’s crazy how much I’ve changed,” Rosseau said. “On a personal level, I’m way more confident. Speaking English is way easier and I feel less pressure now, and less anxious.”

Lison is a foreign exchange student from France and originally came from a small town in the northern part of the country. The program is national, but several families in Santa Clarita have the opportunity to host students, said Sarah Freifeld, a volunteer liaison.

The AFS program enables students from the United States to go to foreign countries, and for parents in the U.S. to host their own. High school students can participate in short term programs that only take up a summer, or longer year-long ones that are eligible for school credit. Participants pick a country and are paired with a host family and high school based on a survey where a person describes themself and the program matches based on personality, Freifeld said.

“It’s a tremendous thing to have in your back pocket,” she said. “There are statistics to show that (many) U.S. ambassadors have been exchange students in some capacity.”

Freifeld herself went to Italy in the 1970s through the program, which began in the 1940s. Another Santa Clarita volunteer liaison, Shannon Schnittker, also went through the program to Japan in the 1980s. Now the pair help families and their new host children adjust to life in southern California.

Five families in the Santa Clarita area are hosting students from Thailand, France, Italy, Japan and Latvia, Freifeld said. The students are here from August to June and attend local schools.

Prior to embarking on their journeys, participants go through an orientation where they meet regional students also going to the same country, and they pick up some of the basics of the languages and cultures of different countries. Each year, more than 2,300 international high schools from over 90 countries participate.

Students can choose from specific language-learning programs or options for immersion. Freifeld said there are also full scholarships available.

Sarah Schnittker, 19, went to Japan for a 3-week program a few years ago. Now her family is hosting Amane Seki, a student from Japan. Amane said she was better at reading and writing English before coming to California. Now, she said she speaks English with much more ease.

Kirills Cernadjevs, a Latvian student at Valencia High School, said the cultural nuances of America were fascinating to look at.

“It’s even easier to think in English,” he said.

“The program is designed to provide you the resources and what you need to make you successful on these trips. As long as you’re willing to learn, you’ll have an amazing time,” Sarah said about her own experience. “It is scary, I’m not going to lie. You have no idea what to expect, but it’s a complete immersive learning experience.”

Host parents Matt Schnittker and Tim Lounibos said it was an awesome challenge to have a host son or daughter in their home and exploring – and celebrating – cultural differences.

“You get to watch this person experience all these normal things in your daily life as if they’re new and exciting,” Schnittker said.

Lounibos said from his experience, he and his family found it easy to flow into a routine with his new host daughter.

“For us, it was seamless to have Lison in our home,” Lounibos said. “From the minute we met her, she was our daughter.”

For more information on the different options for specific programs, visit afsusa.org, or contact Freifeld at smallfrei@aol.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Crystal Duan

Crystal Duan

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]
Apr
15
Sun
7:00 am Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Apr 15 @ 7:00 am
Help raise money for your school! The Castaic Area Town Council will donate $10 to your School or organization for each registrant in the 5k Event. Family and friends are encouraged to participate along with[...]
11:30 am CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
CBS Film Series Presents: ‘Lost ... @ CBS
Apr 15 @ 11:30 am
CBS Film Series Presents: 'Lost Town' @ CBS | Santa Clarita | California | United States
CBS Film Series presents ‘Lost Town’ Lost Town tells the story of one man’s obsessive search to get closer to his father by uncovering the story of his family and their hometown.  First made famous[...]