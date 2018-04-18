Saugus Union School District election details are finalized

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The Saugus Union School District Board formally adopted a resolution to finalize the details of its upcoming election in November.

The move Tuesday makes official a decision the board set in motion a while back in response to changes in state law, and also part of the district’s regular preparation for an upcoming election.

“We have two items on the agenda,” board President Christopher Trunkey said before Tuesday’s meeting. “The first is a resolution to approve the completion of the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s questionnaire regarding candidate statements. The second is a resolution to order the upcoming November election.”

The resolution notes an election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, to determine the Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District.

This year, the district will have three vacancies as the terms of board member Paul De La Cerda, Judy Egan Umeck and Trunkey are set to expire Dec. 11.

“At this point in time, I do plan to run again,” Trunkey said, adding that he also had not yet made his candidacy official.

“It’s too early in the process to comment on my intentions,” Board Member Paul De La Cerda said. “My concentration is on the lengthy and intense process of selecting the next superintendent. There is nothing more important to me.”



Shortly before the meeting, Umeck expressed her intention to try and retain her seat in November, saying, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about running again.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder will prepare and hold the consolidated election, the Saugus Union School District will pay for the costs, according to the proposed resolution.

“Both resolutions are routine leading up to regular elections and follow standard past practice,” Trunkey said.