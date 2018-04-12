Searchers find “personal items” of missing Valencia family in Eel River

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Search for SUV swept away in rushing river water continued Wednesday. photo courtesy CHP.

Searchers looking for an SUV that was swept away by rushing flood waters of Eel River a week ago, fearing it might be the SUV of a missing Valencia family, found personal items Wednesday that belong to the family.

Despite the grim discovery, officials are searching for the missing family.

Since searchers entered the swollen river north of Leggett on Tuesday, they covered about 12 miles of river bank,  CHP Officer William Wunderlich of the Gaberville California Highway Patrol in Gaberville wrote in an update of the search in a CHP Facebook post.

Missing since April 5 are the Thottapilly family — Sandeep, 42, father; Soumya, 38, mother; Siddhant, 12, their son; and 9-year-old Saachi, their daughter.

The Thottapilly family, missing since Apr. 5.

Personal items

On Wednesday, searchers found a hat belonging to the father  and a sweater worn by the little girl.

“The teams were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle or any occupants from the vehicle,” Wunderlich wrote in his update.

“They were able to locate numerous items that appeared to have come from a vehicle body and interior. Some of these items were consistent with a Honda vehicle… Several items have been positively identified, by family members, as belonging to the Thottapilly family,” Wunderlich wrote.  “These items were of a personal nature and will not be described further at this time, but it does confirm the fact the vehicle that was seen going into the river was that of the Thottapilly family.”

The search continues for the family officially reported as missing to the San Jose Police Department on Apr. 8.

On Friday, April 6, as motorists traveling on US 101 battled against heavy rains, one vehicle – a maroon Honda Pilot – was seen entering Eel River, becoming submerged and making a rescue by concerned motorists who stopped impossible.

The incident happened on US Highway 101 at the Eel River, near mile post marker 95, he said, a couple of miles north of Leggett.

Swept away

“Based on our preliminary investigation and witness statements, we believe the vehicle was a 2016 or 2017 Honda Pilot maroon in color.

On Wednesday, searchers were convinced by the items pulled from the river that the ill-fated SUV belonged to the Thottapilly family.

Wednesday marked the second full day the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Area Office, continued their efforts along the South Fork of the Eel River, just north of the town of Leggett CA, to locate and recover  the SUV.

They found a possible car part, that was thought to have been broken from the vehicle, at the scene and determined it belonged to a Honda Pilot, maroon in color.

Searchers wanted to get on the rushing river earlier but officials decided it was too dangerous.

“It was determine that diving or swift water rescue operations could not be conducted in a safe manner due to the height and flow of the river during the storm,” Wunderlich reported..

Water levels

On Tuesday, water levels dropped to a level that made searching the river possible.

“Water levels would allow the insertion of Swift Water Rescue Teams to conduct a bank search as well as some limited ‘probing’, a technique using a long pole being probed underwater to see if the vehicle or anything metallic could be located.

Search teams climbed into inflatable boats and got on River Boards – a small floatation device designed to allow full access under overhanging trees or tight areas not accessible by boat.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the use of their jet boat with side scan sonar system.

If and when the missing SUV is found, the CHP is expected to carry out a complete mechanical inspection of the vehicle as part of the accident investigation.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Search for SUV swept away in rushing river water continued Wednesday. photo courtesy CHP.

Searchers find “personal items” of missing Valencia family in Eel River

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

Searchers looking for an SUV that was swept away by rushing flood waters of Eel River a week ago, fearing it might be the SUV of a missing Valencia family, found personal items Wednesday that belong to the family.

Despite the grim discovery, officials are searching for the missing family.

Since searchers entered the swollen river north of Leggett on Tuesday, they covered about 12 miles of river bank,  CHP Officer William Wunderlich of the Gaberville California Highway Patrol in Gaberville wrote in an update of the search in a CHP Facebook post.

Missing since April 5 are the Thottapilly family — Sandeep, 42, father; Soumya, 38, mother; Siddhant, 12, their son; and 9-year-old Saachi, their daughter.

The Thottapilly family, missing since Apr. 5.

Personal items

On Wednesday, searchers found a hat belonging to the father  and a sweater worn by the little girl.

“The teams were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle or any occupants from the vehicle,” Wunderlich wrote in his update.

“They were able to locate numerous items that appeared to have come from a vehicle body and interior. Some of these items were consistent with a Honda vehicle… Several items have been positively identified, by family members, as belonging to the Thottapilly family,” Wunderlich wrote.  “These items were of a personal nature and will not be described further at this time, but it does confirm the fact the vehicle that was seen going into the river was that of the Thottapilly family.”

The search continues for the family officially reported as missing to the San Jose Police Department on Apr. 8.

On Friday, April 6, as motorists traveling on US 101 battled against heavy rains, one vehicle – a maroon Honda Pilot – was seen entering Eel River, becoming submerged and making a rescue by concerned motorists who stopped impossible.

The incident happened on US Highway 101 at the Eel River, near mile post marker 95, he said, a couple of miles north of Leggett.

Swept away

“Based on our preliminary investigation and witness statements, we believe the vehicle was a 2016 or 2017 Honda Pilot maroon in color.

On Wednesday, searchers were convinced by the items pulled from the river that the ill-fated SUV belonged to the Thottapilly family.

Wednesday marked the second full day the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Area Office, continued their efforts along the South Fork of the Eel River, just north of the town of Leggett CA, to locate and recover  the SUV.

They found a possible car part, that was thought to have been broken from the vehicle, at the scene and determined it belonged to a Honda Pilot, maroon in color.

Searchers wanted to get on the rushing river earlier but officials decided it was too dangerous.

“It was determine that diving or swift water rescue operations could not be conducted in a safe manner due to the height and flow of the river during the storm,” Wunderlich reported..

Water levels

On Tuesday, water levels dropped to a level that made searching the river possible.

“Water levels would allow the insertion of Swift Water Rescue Teams to conduct a bank search as well as some limited ‘probing’, a technique using a long pole being probed underwater to see if the vehicle or anything metallic could be located.

Search teams climbed into inflatable boats and got on River Boards – a small floatation device designed to allow full access under overhanging trees or tight areas not accessible by boat.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the use of their jet boat with side scan sonar system.

If and when the missing SUV is found, the CHP is expected to carry out a complete mechanical inspection of the vehicle as part of the accident investigation.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]