Sexual assault awareness seminar to be held on April 28

By Crystal Duan

2 mins ago

A new local movement centering on sexual assault awareness is planning a seminar for April 28 at College of the Canyons.

“Wake Up, Stand Up” will bring student speakers and sexual abuse professionals to give testimonies, speak on a panel and participate in workshops, said organizer Joelle Min.

Min, a sophomore at Academy of the Canyons, was inspired to start the movement after observing the rise of national movement #MeToo and watching the documentary on sexual assault on college campuses “The Hunting Ground.”

“It was super powerful and i thought since advocacy is attractive lately, it’s important for us to be educated behind that advocacy,” Min said.

Thus she teamed up with Shana Williams, a CoC professor, and Patty Robinson, dean of the college’s Social Science and Business Divisions, to spread awareness to high school and college students.

Panelists speaking at the event include representatives from the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program and a licensed marriage and family therapist, Min said.

The five workshops will be “Ten Tips for Training People How To Treat You,” “Releasing Shame and Addressing Accountability,” “Recovery and Self-Empowerment,” “From the male POV,” and “Media Literacy and Sexism.” Participants can RSVP at http://www.wakeupstandup.site.

The free event will be held at the college’s University Center on Rockwell Canyon Road starting at 9 a.m. It will go until 2 p.m., ending with self-defense demonstrations.