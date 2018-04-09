Sheriff’s Station hosting drug take-back event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The opioid crisis in the United States has become a national epidemic with 115 Americans dying from opioid overdose everyday, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is trying to make an impact by hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event Friday, April 13. The drop-off is set to take place from 9-11 a.m, and residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the Sheriff’s Station for disposal, no questions asked.

Participants are asked to put medications in a sealed bag for drop-off.

The idea behind the event is to cut down on unauthorized access to the medication, which takes place in the home. Statistics indicate 4 out of 5 new heroin users begin drug use by misusing prescription medication, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Illicit drugs, biohazard waste, needles and other sharps will not be accepted at the curbside drop-off.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital also has take-back bins for drug collection near the entrance to the hospital.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is located at 23740 Magic Mountain Parkway.