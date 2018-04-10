‘Shoreline Symmetry’ art exhibit to be shown at The Main starting Apr. 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Main will be showcasing “Shoreline Symmetry,” an art exhibition featuring fantastical, nature-inspired digital art starting Apr. 16 until May 11. The art incorporates aluminum and is done by artist Karen Hochman Brown.

An art reception for “Shoreline Symmetry” will take place on Apr. 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Main. Reception attendees will be able to view the artwork, enjoy light refreshments and meet the artist.

Brown typically creates mandala-like digital art that explores hidden worlds within manipulated reflections of flower imagery, using fractal geometry-based software. Brown said kaleidoscopes inform her inspiration and now computer software and hardware to replicate them.

The gallery at The Main is available for viewing during all events at The Main, as well as Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Main is located at 24266 Main Street.

For more information regarding the “Shoreline Symmetry” art exhibit, please contact Pablo Cevallos at pcevallos@santa-clarita.com. For information regarding all City art happenings, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com.