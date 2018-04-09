Skateboarder struck by vehicle, taken to hospital

A child skateboarding in Saugus was rushed to the hospital late Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.
The child, whose identity, gender and medical condition were not disclosed, was taken to the hospital shortly before 6:45 p.m.
“This was a juvenile skateboarder,” Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told the Signal late Monday afternoon.
The traffic collision happened about 6:30 p.m., on Seco Canyon Road and Garzota Drive.
“This call came in from the sheriff as a vehicle versus skateboarder,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“One patient was transported to the hospital,” she said.
661-287-5527
On Twitter @jamesarthurholt